LAWRENCE, Kan. -- After a 7-0 start that seemed to lend credence to the high expectations put upon the Indiana men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season, reality has hit the Hoosiers with a punch to their collective jaw in December.
On Saturday, Indiana absorbed its worst haymaker yet.
No. 14 Indiana was never at the races in its high-profile visit to No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks ran the Hoosiers right out of Allen Fieldhouse to the tune of a sobering 84-62 loss for Indiana.
Unlike the Hoosiers’ 15-point loss against Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, where Indiana made repeated but futile rallies, Indiana never gave itself a chance against the Jayhawks. The Hoosiers were mortally wounded by self-inflicted errors from start to finish.
“It hurts because I thought this week’s practice was very competitive and we did a lot of things to prepare for this game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
The box score bears out in stark horror why the Hoosiers were on the wrong end of an onslaught. Indiana had 23 turnovers, leading to 28 Kansas points. The Jayhawks also outscored the Hoosiers 50-24 in the paint, many of those points scored from transition buckets from Indiana’s giveaways.
“You have to give them credit. They were out pressuring, and we were just floating passes like it was OK, and it wasn’t OK. It turned into points for them,” Woodson said.
Indiana was also poor offensively in the first half outside of the turnovers. The Hoosiers failed to score on their first four possessions and missed four of their first five shots, an omen of the 33.3% first-half shooting to come.
Making matters worse for Indiana? Starting point guard Xavier Johnson was injured at the 9:13 mark of the first half. Johnson injured his right foot in a loose ball scramble with Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Replay showed Johnson was stepped on just before he and Harris barely avoided a collision. Johnson could put no weight on his right foot and was helped off the floor. Later, he used crutches to reach the Indiana bench, and his foot was in a walking boot.
There was no update on his injury after the game, but Woodson didn’t seem hopeful.
“It doesn’t look good. He couldn’t play the second half,” Woodson said.
Jackson-Davis led Indiana (8-3) with 13 points, but he struggled, too. In the first 10 minutes, when the game was effectively decided, the All-American missed his only two shots and had two turnovers.
“We have to be more assertive. We have to be ready to play, honestly. Especially in a hostile environment like this,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana’s defense offered no respite from the misery. Even taking the turnover-created buckets out of the equation, the Jayhawks encountered little resistance. Gradey Dick led Kansas with 20 points, one of six Jayhawks in double figures.
Kansas had 17 steals. Dick and Kevin McCullar had five each.
“I thought we played better today than we did against Missouri (a 95-67 Kansas win on Dec. 10). Missouri got some looks that were pretty good that they didn’t make,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Today? For the most part? Five-on-five? Our defense was the best it’s been.”
Woodson said in the run-up to the game Indiana needed to start better than it did the previous Saturday against Arizona. Despite the return of guard Jalen Hood-Schifino after a three-game absence, Woodson’s wish went unfulfilled.
The Jayhawks stormed to a 12-2 lead. Of the four field goals Kansas had, three came directly after Indiana giveaways.
Indiana struggled with Kansas’s double teams. The Jayhawks doubled catches inside the 15-foot mark no matter who got the ball there. Though the Hoosiers see double teams frequently, they seemed flummoxed.
“We played one of the best bigs in the country, so that was our main focus to slow him down. We played one of our best defensive games,” Harris said.
Jackson-Davis knows Indiana needs to be better at dealing with doubling.
“The cheat sheet is out on me. Every team is going to double- and triple-team me. We have to find ways to counter-act that and make shots,” Jackson-Davis said.
Kansas, feeding off its raucous crowd, never let up. The Kansas lead was 26-12 right after Johnson’s injury and also just after a stretch in which Indiana missed eight straight field goals.
With ruthless efficiency from the Jayhawks, and hapless inefficiency from the befuddled Hoosiers, the Kansas lead kept growing. Kansas (10-1) led 42-20 with 2:32 left in the first half before Indiana finally got its bearings to cut the deficit to 15 at halftime.
There was a brief ray of hope early in the second half when Indiana got the deficit down to 48-38, but it was a false dawn. A 22-8 Kansas run rapidly put Indiana down 22 again, and from there the Jayhawks cruised home.
Indiana plays two games at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall before Christmas. Elon visits on Tuesday and Kennesaw State on Thursday.