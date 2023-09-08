BLOOMINGTON -- There’s a spirits ad currently running on television where one of the actors says she wants a drink and some drama.
That’s the last thing Indiana’s football team wanted Friday night with FCS Indiana State at Memorial Stadium. The mission from the Hoosiers was to bleed all doubt out of the outcome as early as possible.
In this task, the Hoosiers got the job done. Indiana took a 21-point lead early in the second quarter and ultimately earned a 41-7 victory over the Sycamores.
Indiana’s quarterbacks did little to separate themselves. As expected, Tayven Jackson started. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards. Brendan Sorsby completed 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Sorsby had 28 rushing yards, Jackson had 9.
Jaylin Lucas rushed for 88 yards on just 10 carries. Josh Henderson added 60. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had seven catches for 101 yards.
Indiana demonstrated dominance in the first quarter on both sides of the ball.
In the first 15 minutes, Indiana completed 8 of 10 passes for 157 yards, and the two incompletions were on fade routes that were nearly hauled in inbounds. The Hoosiers had 77 rushing yards on just nine carries for a hefty 8.6-yard average.
Indiana’s two touchdowns were scored with ease, and both were by Lucas. The Hoosiers’ first score came on a 25-yard jet sweep to the right where Lucas had ample real estate to roam.
His second touchdown was also 25 yards, this time off a seal block by right tackle Kahlil Benson that freed the speedy back.
Indiana took a 21-0 late in the opening quarter on a quarterback keeper by Jackson. Escorted by center Zach Carpenter and Henderson, Jackson’s 10-yard touchdown put the Hoosiers in command.
Meanwhile, ISU had 18 rushing yards on eight carries and was 1-for-6 passing in the opening quarter.
The Sycamores stiffened in the second quarter, and then made a break for themselves to stem the Hoosiers’ tide.
As Indiana was driving for its fourth touchdown, Indiana State’s Jack Sherman stripped Lucas at the Sycamores’ 25-yard line. Safety Maddix Blackwell, a Bloomington native, scooped up the loose ball and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to put Indiana State on the board.
From that point, Indiana struggled to regain its mojo. The Hoosiers had to settle for a field goal before halftime as Sorsby overthrew an open Cooper on fourth down at the Indiana State 10. The Hoosiers led 24-7 at halftime.
The Sycamores hung around until midway through the third quarter. It was at that point the Hoosiers methodically put the game out of reach, and whatever drama there was dissipated.
A 13-play, 93-yard drive that took 6:03 off the clock bled the Sycamores’ hope away.
Indiana running back Christian Turner ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Hoosiers up 31-7 with 1:39 left in the third quarter.
A later touchdown by Henderson and a field goal merely widened the gap.
All told, Indiana demonstrated the dominance expected of it. The Hoosiers had a 558-93 edge in total yardage. Indiana State only managed 21 passing yards. The Hoosiers were 12-of-16 on third-down conversion.
Indiana will play its second nonconference game at noon on Sept. 16 as the Hoosiers meet Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Indiana State plays at Ball State on Sept. 16.