CINCINNATI — Indiana’s nonconference road losing streak was a burden it carried since the 2011-12 season.
In an electric contest at Xavier on Friday, Trayce Jackson-Davis put the No. 12 Hoosiers on his shoulders and took away Indiana’s road pain with an inspired performance.
Jackson-Davis scored 30 points on 13-of-16 shooting, and he got a little help from his friends down the stretch as Indiana defeated Xavier 81-79 in a thrilling Gavitt Games showdown at Cintas Center.
It was Indiana’s first victory in a true nonconference road game since a win at North Carolina State in 2011. For most of the game, Jackson-Davis was a one-man wrecking crew. Xavier coach Sean Miller summarized Jackson-Davis’ dominance best.
“You don’t want to lose to Indiana and have Trayce score 30. We lost the game because we had no answer for him,” Miller said. “I wish we could have been better at dealing with him tonight, but we weren’t.”
For Jackson-Davis, his performance was just part of him taking on the mantle of responsibility for the high expectations placed on him and the Hoosiers.
“I was selected as a preseason All-American, and sometimes, especially in games like this, our first road test, some of the younger guys haven’t played in this environment, but I have. I took the load tonight. It’s something I’m willing to do whenever I need to,” Jackson-Davis said.
Jackson-Davis scored 26 points in the paint. Though Xavier had size in Jack Nunge and Zach Freemantle, Jackson-Davis used his quickness to beat them, especially on the baseline where he burned Xavier with repeated hook shots and reverse layups.
In tandem with Jackson-Davis, it was a wild but productive day for senior guard Xavier Johnson.
He made his first seven shots from the field but also had a technical foul called on him in the first half and mixed in late turnovers and free throw misses, but his 23 points represented his best effort of the season by a wide margin.
After the game, Indiana coach Mike Woodson added one more reason the performance of his seniors was so impressive.
“They were tremendous. And I say that, considering they hadn’t really practiced for three, four, five days. Under the weather, little nicks here and there. So I was concerned coming in in terms of where we were going to get (scoring) from,” Woodson said.
Indiana (3-0) had its share of adversity to overcome, especially in the first half.
Xavier shot 41% from 3-point range, making four of its first six attempts, and had 11 assists on 15 field goals before halftime.
Three-point shooting for Indiana? It was non-existent for much of the contest. Indiana started 0-for-5 from 3-point range. Jumpers at any range came at a premium as Xavier packed its defense in the lane, with no reason to come out of its defense with Indiana ice-cold from range.
Jackson-Davis balanced the ledger. The senior was 7-for-8 in the first half, scoring eight in the final 4 minutes, 3 seconds of the half to cut an eight-point Xavier lead to two by halftime.
Xavier started the second half cold, and it seemed the Hoosiers would surge out of sight. A 16-6 run to start the second half staked Indiana to a 54-46 lead.
However, Malik Reneau was called for a technical foul after he converted a layup. A five-point swing for Xavier made it 54-51. The Musketeers chased down the Hoosiers by the 7:49 mark and led 66-65 with 6:35 left.
To that point, Jackson-Davis had scored 28 points, but he got help at winning time. Johnson and Reneau combined to score eight points in an 8-0 run that put Indiana up 78-70 with 2:23 left.
Still, this was Indiana and this was the road, and Xavier made the Hoosiers earn it. Indiana didn’t convert a field goal in the final 2:23, and when Xavier guard Souley Boum hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds left, Indiana’s lead was down to 80-79 and the Xavier crowd was at full throat.
The Musketeers (3-1) twice had a chance to take the lead. Boum slipped and was tied up with 24 seconds left with Indiana having the possession arrow, but Reneau missed both free throws.
Xavier guard Adam Kunkel came tantalizingly close to putting the Musketeers ahead with two seconds left, but his runner in the lane drew plenty of rim but didn’t fall. Johnson subsequently made one of two at the line, and then Reneau deflected Xavier’s inbounds pass to clinch Indiana’s victory.
“They built the lead a couple of times, and we held fast. We made winning plays down the stretch,” Woodson said.
For Reneau, on the floor in a road cauldron, in just his third collegiate game? He had no part in the road losing streak, but ending it was an affirmation.
“We’re tough. We’re together. We’re going to find a way to win every time,” Reneau said.
Indiana continues a busy seven-day stretch Sunday. Miami (Ohio) comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It’s the second of four games on Indiana’s docket in the span of a week.