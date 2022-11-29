Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is hurting. Indiana coach Mike Woodson and the All-American himself both acknowledge that.
To what extent Jackson-Davis is hurting, he’s not being specific, but even if he was Jackson-Davis was emphatic No. 10 Indiana’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is not one where pain is going to get in the way of bringing his estimable skills to the court.
“I don’t think I’ll be at 100% for the game. I think with the adrenaline and how the crowd is going to be, I’ll be fine. I’ll play my hardest or they’ll have to take me out on a stretcher. I’ll be ready to go,” Jackson-Davis said.
What is Jackson-Davis’ injury? He has a few. His right thumb has been taped all season with a severe sprain. He likely aggravated a previous back injury against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 20. That caused him to miss Indiana’s win over Little Rock on Nov. 23.
“I don’t know if he took a fall or what, but I noticed it a few games right before the Little Rock game, him over there sitting uncomfortably. I don’t know if it was his tailbone or something that was going on,” Woodson said.
With or without Jackson-Davis, Indiana has not skipped a beat in its 6-0 start. Jackson-Davis scored 30 in Indiana’s previous test at Xavier on Nov. 18. The Hoosiers haven’t been challenged in their other five contests, but the Tar Heels provide a sizable test.
Or do they? Ranked No. 1 in the first three Associated Press polls of the season, North Carolina (5-2) took a fall in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend. The Tar Heels lost to Iowa State (70-65) on Friday and in four overtimes to Alabama (103-101) on Sunday. The losses sent North Carolina tumbling in the latest AP poll all the way down to No. 18.
“My message to them has been truth,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said Tuesday. “I thought our guys played hard and had multiple chances, and we didn’t make the plays on either end to finish those games out, but we’re a good basketball team. You’re disappointed in losing those two games, but there’s a lot to be positive about.”
North Carolina has dealt with injury problems, too. Second-leading scorer Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-10 forward likely to be pitted against Jackson-Davis, has an ankle injury, and 6-8 guard Leaky Black also has an ankle problem. Hubert Davis said both practiced Tuesday, and both are expected to play against the Hoosiers.
Indiana could be at full strength for the first time since the Xavier game. Woodson said guard Trey Galloway, who has missed Indiana’s last three games with a knee injury, has practiced and could be available against the Tar Heels.
Whether Indiana gets a full-strength North Carolina, and vice versa, is really beside the point for the Hoosiers. This is a chance for Indiana to prove it has earned the right to be hunted.
“When you’re the dog at the top of the hill, you’ve got teams trying to beat you and with this program, it’s already happened that way because it’s so historic, so you get everyone’s best shot, but it’s almost different now,” Jackson-Davis said. “We play with a chip on our shoulder. I think we confidently know we’re one of the best teams in the country. We have to play like that or teams will bring it to us.”
Both teams rely on their inside games. Indiana is fourth in the nation in two-point field goals made (26.5) and fifth in two-point field goal percentage (63.3%). North Carolina ranks in the top 100 in two-point field goals and percentage, but on top of that? The Tar Heels march to the free throw line, ranked eighth nationally with 19.7 free throws made per game.
While Bacot makes the most appearances at the line for North Carolina, leading scorer Caleb Love (20 ppg, 78.8% free throw percentage) and R.J. Davis (15.7, 92.3%) are the most dangerous Tar Heels at the stripe.
“It’s a solid ballclub, man. I’m telling our guys they can’t take them lightly. This is a big-time team, a big-time game. We got to see what we made of,” Woodson said.
Woodson also isn’t cowed into complacency by the recent North Carolina slump.
“The beauty about their team is they’re battle-tested. They were in the championship game last season (a loss to Kansas). They know what it’s like to have their backs against the wall,” Woodson said.
The game marks the end of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge for both schools. Indiana is 8-13 all-time in the Challenge and Wednesday’s game marks the fifth matchup between the Hoosiers and Tar Heels. The two teams, who last met in the Challenge in 2016, have split their previous four Challenge games.
More famously, North Carolina and Indiana also share a postseason legacy. Indiana defeated North Carolina in the 1981 NCAA Championship Game and upset the No. 1 Tar Heels in the 1984 NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels knocked out Indiana in the 2016 tournament.