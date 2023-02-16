EVANSTON, Ill. – One game does not a trend make, so when Northwestern came to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in early January and beat Indiana on its home floor, one could chalk it up to the fact Indiana had injuries at the time and was at its season nadir.
However, with Indiana playing its best basketball of the season going into Wednesday’s rematch with the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern turned Indiana over again. The Wildcats outscored Indiana by 19 in the first half and held on for a 64-62 victory over the 14th-ranked Hoosiers, halting a string of what had been eight wins in nine games.
One game can be forgiven as a blip. Two games? Not so much and Northwestern was effective in many of the same ways Wednesday as it was in its earlier win Jan. 8.
The most obvious sticking point for the Hoosiers was the play of Northwestern guard-cum-pest Boo Buie. He led the Wildcats with 21 points and made the game-winning shot with two seconds left.
Buie scored 26 in Northwestern’s January win and is 17-of-31 against the Hoosiers this season.
Backcourt mate Chase Audige had 14 points, nearly all of it coming in the first half as he went stone-cold in the second half. Audige had 19 in the earlier meeting.
Northwestern also utilized Robbie Beran and Ty Berry for key shots here and there. Beran had 12 points after he scored 13 in the first meeting. Berry had nine after notching 13 back in January.
All of the above combined for just four turnovers, tied for the lowest total Northwestern has had all season.
Why do Northwestern’s guards give Indiana so much trouble?
“They’re good one-on-one players, and they’re great off the bounce in terms of being able to break you down,” said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who also had a related lament. “We kept letting them get to their strong hand, and that’s on us from a defensive standpoint. We try to trigger where the flow is and the traffic, but if you let them get the other way, that’s on us as a team.”
Buie plays with no fear, and he is comfortable taking an array of shots all over the floor. Though he was just 1-for-5 from 3-point range Wednesday, he has to be accounted for on the arc. Inside the arc, he has a catalogue of leaners, floaters and fall-away jumpers to flummox defenders.
He’s also not afraid to be physical. On the game-winning shot, he arm-barred Galloway to create space for his shot, and he also might have taken an extra step. No foul or violation was called.
An underrated factor both in Northwestern’s offensive effectiveness and Indiana’s trouble with it? Center Matthew Nicholson.
He only had two points and took only two shots, but his blue-collar physicality -- he’s the one setting the screens at the top of the key to free up Buie and Audige -- makes the Northwestern offense go, even if his contribution isn’t noted in the stats.
“Matt’s development is probably one of the most untalked about parts of our team because our guards have been so good,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “His physicality in the paint, his shot-blocking, his rebounding, his screening, and the more he plays, he’ll get better offensively.”
COLLINS ON KOPP CHANTS
Indiana guard Miller Kopp played three seasons at Northwestern before his transfer to Indiana before the 2021-22 season. He was not welcomed back with open arms by the Northwestern student section.
Throughout the game, Kopp was subject to a profane chant from the students. Kopp didn’t have a great game, he scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting, though he was credited with the steal that helped Jackson-Davis tie the game with 23 seconds left.
Collins did not approve of the chant.
“I didn’t like it. I’m not a big fan of that. It’s not something I can condone,” Collins said. “First, Miller is a part of our family. I love Miller. He gave us three great years, and I’ll be forever indebted to what he brought to the program. He knows there’s no bigger fan of him than me.”
It was a loud crowd in the 7,000-plus facility, many of them Indiana fans. Still, Northwestern’s fans were loud, too, and Collins preferred that to targeting Kopp with profanity.
“I’d have preferred it to be a bit more of cheer for us. I’m always big on that,” Collins said.
THOMPSON RETURNS
Indiana forward Race Thompson returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence. Thompson missed last Saturday’s game at Michigan.
Thompson had his best scoring effort in a Big Ten game this season with 13 points. Thompson was often the recipient of the ball when Jackson-Davis was trapped by Northwestern. He made all four of his field goal attempts.
“I thought he played great tonight. He hadn’t been playing, and he hasn’t been practicing. It was a game-time decision if the young man could play, and I thought he gave some positive minutes,” Woodson said.
Thompson missed four full games in early January, including the previous Northwestern tilt, with a knee injury suffered at Iowa on Jan. 5.
Thompson confirmed after the game Wednesday it was his knee that flared up on him at Michigan.
“It was my knee that was bothering me. It felt good today. It was my first game playing without a brace. I felt good out there running around,” Thompson said.