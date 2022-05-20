BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren always envisioned when star point guard Ali Patberg’s playing career came to an end, she would wind up going into coaching.
Patberg will begin her coaching career in familiar surroundings, as the four-time All-Big Ten point guard was hired by IU on Friday on the women’s basketball staff as team and recruitment coordinator.
“I would like to say thank you to Coach Moren and the rest of the staff for believing and trusting me as I begin my college coaching career,” Patberg said. “I could not think of a better place and with better people to start this next chapter with. I will learn and grow as a professional from one of the best staffs in college basketball and continue to be a part of the Indiana program, which holds such a special place in my heart.”
Patberg helped lead IU to three straight NCAA Tournament berths, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022. She finished ninth in all-time scoring at IU with 1,752 points, third in assists (527) and with a career average of 14.2 points per game which ranks eighth in school history.
Patberg was selected 33rd overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft but was cut by the team the week after she was drafted. A Columbus native, Patberg also excelled in the classroom in her time at IU, earning 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American honors while being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She holds a pair of degrees from Indiana -- a bachelor’s degree in finance from IU’s Kelley School of Business and a master’s degree in recreational administration.
“We are excited to have Ali join our staff in this capacity after such a successful collegiate career,” Moren said. “She has always expressed her desire to pursue a career in college coaching, and we are happy she can begin that journey here. Ali is a true competitor who has helped us build this program and is a fantastic person that will impact our players on and off the court. We are looking forward to seeing her transition into a member of our staff.”