Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.