INDIANAPOLIS – Something about Gainbridge Fieldhouse always brings out the best in Indiana seventh-year guard Ali Patberg.
Patberg averaged 18 points and 3.7 assists in her three prior Big Ten tournament games at the arena in downtown Indianapolis.
On Thursday, Patberg gave IU a lift again, scoring a game-high 19 points as the fifth-seed Hoosiers knocked off 12th-seed Rutgers 66-54 in their opening Big Ten tournament game.
“I love playing here,” Patberg said. “I’ve played here multiple times before being in college. I’m just trying to go out there and do what I need to do to help our team win, and to win, and that’s all I’m focused on.”
Patberg went 5-of-7 from 3-point range, including a clutch 3-pointer that rolled around the rim and bounded in with 1:19 left that put IU in complete command at 62-51.
“We’re only as good as our super senior, and our super senior was really good today,” IU coach Teri Moren said.
Senior guard Grace Berger added 17 points for IU, and center Mackenzie Holmes — still working her way back from a knee procedure — had 11 points. Nicole Cardano-Hillary had nine points and five steals, sparking IU late by scoring seven straight points early in the fourth quarter.
With the win, No. 14 IU (20-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and will move on to play No. 11 Maryland (21-7) in the quarterfinals Friday at 1:50 p.m.
IU is 1-1 against the Terrapins this season. The teams last played a week ago, with the Hoosiers battling Maryland to the wire before falling 67-64.
“It’s a great advantage for us that we just — we did just see them,” Moren said. “I think it’s a great advantage that we’re on a neutral floor. I think the other positive thing is that we know that we can beat them.
“We beat them in Bloomington, did some things that if we had do-overs what we would have done differently in College Park. But I think that we feel like we have a great opportunity ahead of us.”
A question mark will be the stamina of Holmes, who in her fifth game back from surgery logged 30 minutes against Rutgers. Holmes was pressed into more action because Aleksa Gulbe was in foul trouble throughout the game. Gulbe, who eventually fouled out late in the fourth quarter, had six points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Moren expects Holmes to respond to the challenge.
“She will respond in the right kind of way,” Moren said. “We have terrific doctors with us as well as our athletic training staff. And Mac is a tough kid, and she knows what’s at stake for her team, and she’s all about her team right now.”
The win also moved IU a step closer toward its goal of hosting the first two games of the NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A win against Maryland on Friday would clinch a top four seed and a host site opportunity for the Hoosiers.
“We are playing for a lot,” Patberg said. “We’re playing for a Big Ten championship. We’re playing for a seeding in the NCAA tournament. We’re playing to win.”
FREE THROWS
Forward Kiandra Browne sat out Thursday’s game with a hip injury but is expected back for Friday’s game against Maryland.
