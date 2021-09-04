IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Indiana entered the 2021 season with high expectations based on the strong left arm and play-making ability of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
But by the end of No. 17 IU’s numbing season-opening 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa, Penix was on the bench following the worst outing of his career with the Hoosiers.
Before 68,166 fans at Kinnick Stadium, Penix threw three interceptions -- including two returned for touchdowns. By halftime, Indiana was down 31-3 and could not solve Iowa’s disciplined defense, which held an opponent under 25 points for the 23rd straight time.
“Just mistakes,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Mistake after mistake. You can’t do that. We talk about that so many times with this team. They don’t make very many, and we knew we couldn’t make very many, and we did, and they made us pay for those.”
Penix looked nothing like a preseason first-team All-Big Ten quarterback, finishing 14-of-29 for 156 yards. He was out of sync with his new receivers. With Indiana trailing 7-0 early after a 56-yard touchdown run by Iowa’s Tyler Goodson, Penix threw slightly behind Florida State transfer receiver D.J. Matthews, who had the ball carom off his shoulder pad and into the arms of Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, who returned the ball 30 yards for a TD. At the 12:45 mark of the first quarter, Iowa was up 14-0.
Later in the first half, with Indiana trailing 21-3 and getting the ball back at midfield on a strip and fumble recovery by linebacker Cam Jones, Penix telegraphed a pass to Texas A&M transfer receiver Camron Buckley. Moss was again the man on the spot, jumping the route and returning the interception 55 yards for a TD to extend the Iowa lead to 28-3.
Penix, who threw four interceptions in six games last season, threw his third interception with 1:12 left in the first half. Unsure whether to scramble and with turf in front of him, Penix instead tried to force a ball into coverage to running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter. The ball was picked off by Iowa defensive lineman Joe Evans. Iowa turned the turnover into three more points, with a 41-yard Caleb Shudak field goal putting the Hawkeyes up 31-3 at halftime.
Following the game, Penix didn’t sound like a quarterback shaken by his performance. Allen replaced Penix with backup Jack Tuttle early in the fourth quarter for what he said was precautionary reasons, with IU trailing 34-6.
“I was pretty confident going into the game,” Penix said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to. We’ve got a lot to build on. We got a lot to go back and work on. I know for sure we’re definitely going to pick it up.”
Penix’s best chance for a touchdown came midway through the third quarter when he overthrew wide-open tight end Peyton Hendershot in the end zone from 12 yards out. On the next play, Penix was sacked for a loss of 6 yards, and IU had to settle for a 41-yard Charles Campbell field goal.
Penix is nine months removed from surgery to repair the second torn ACL of his career but took part in the entire fall camp and was declared healthy to play this week.
“Nothing felt off,” Penix said. “We just didn’t execute when we needed to. Obviously, the turnovers killed us.”
The loss will more than likely knock IU out of the Top 25, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1969. In addition to Penix’s struggles, the Hoosiers couldn’t get much going on the ground, rushing for 77 yards on 2.5 yards per carry. USC transfer running back Stephen Carr rushed for 57 yards on 19 carries in his IU’s debut. IU’s offensive line, with four returning starters, surrendered one sack and six quarterback hurries. Starting left tackle Caleb Jones was whistled for three holding penalties.
“They didn’t play as well as I expected them to,” Allen said. “I’ve got to get that fixed. We’ve got to that fixed. They are better to me than what they showed today. They have to be.”
For Indiana, which lost 26-20 to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, last January, there will be plenty to work on heading into its home opener Sept. 11 against FCS opponent Idaho. It will be IU’s first game at Memorial Stadium in front of live fans since the 2019 season.
“You’ve got to play high-level football out of the gate against a team like this, and we did not,” Allen said. “When you don’t this is what happens. Just very frustrating, disappointing but it’s a long, long season. One game is not going to define us. Either way, we have to line up again next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.