INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. displayed a big arm and shook off some early mistakes in his starting debut.
Penix passed for 326 yards, the second-most by a freshman in his starting debut in IU history, lifting the Hoosiers to a 34-24 win over Ball State before 21,437 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Only Antwaan Randle-El, who passed for 385 yards as a redshirt freshman in 1998 against Western Michigan, threw for more yards in his first start at IU. Penix said he vaguely knew of Randle El, the former IU standout who went on to a 10-year NFL career as a wide receiver and kick returner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins.
“I couldn’t do it without the rest of the team, the o-lineman, the running backs making their blocks and receivers making great plays,” Penix said. “I couldn’t do it without them, so I thank them.”
It was a roller coaster day for Penix and the rest of the Hoosiers in what amounted to an uneven performance. Penix connected with senior receiver Nick Westbrook on a 75-yard touchdown to give IU an early 10-3 lead, the kind of downfield play new offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer pledged to bring to the offense. But Penix followed it up with two second-quarter interceptions, one of which Ball State turned into seven points on a short-field drive to tie the score at 10.
Playing in front of his parents and more than a dozen other family members who made the trip from his native Tampa, Fla., Penix regrouped. He led the Hoosiers on two field goal drives to close the half, putting the Hoosiers up 16-10 at halftime. Then, to start the third quarter, Penix led Indiana on a seven-play, 63-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott III to put IU up 23-10.
Penix completed 24 of 40 passes and added a team-high 67 yards rushing on seven carries.
“It wasn’t too big for him,” Westbrook said. “He just treated it like any other game, super calm, and that all rubs off on us, and that’s how it kind of has to be on offense. There’s a calm but intense atmosphere, and he definitely brought that.”
Penix could have had two more touchdown passes. Junior receiver Whop Philyor dropped a sideline route in the corner of the end zone in the second quarter, and Westbrook dropped another long pass late in the third quarter that was slightly under thrown. But instead of being visibly frustrated with his teammates, Penix kept his cool.
“He had a lot of poise,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “He missed some reads, missed some things that we are trying to work on to key. But that didn’t surprise me. You are going to have some growing pains.”
Allen was not expecting the same growing pains from his defense. The Hoosiers allowed Ball State to amass 398 yards, including 100 yards rushing and 298 yards passing. Ball State cut Indiana’s lead to 23-17 with 8:34 left in the third quarter when running back Wes Fletcher bounced off a missed tackle by IU linebacker Micah McFadden and scored on a 45-yard catch and run.
In the fourth quarter, safety Bryant Fitzgerald tried to jump a route for an interception and missed, which allowed receiver Yo’Heinz Tyler to score on a 36-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Drew Plitt, cutting IU’s lead to 31-24 with 6:28 left.
“Defensively, we didn’t tackle really very well at all,” Allen said. “That’s what really sticks out to me. It was terrible. But we’ll get that fixed. That’s not who we are.”
Asked how to fix the tackling, Allen said: “Shoulder tackles to me are an easy fix. If they are not going to wrap up, they are not going to play.”
In a one-score game late, Penix led IU on a seven-play, 36-yard field goal drive. A 24-yard run by Penix on the first play moved the ball down to Ball State’s 45-yard line. Penix then hit tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 10-yard bootleg pass to get in field goal range. With 2:15 left, IU senior kicker Logan Justus connected on his fourth field goal of the game, a career-long 50-yarder, to put the Hoosiers up 34-24.
No one was happier than Penix to see Justus put points on the board.
“I told him, I said ‘man, I love you, I appreciate you putting points on the field,’” Penix said. “He told me ‘hey you are getting me down there.’ We’re working together as a team.”
Ball State’s last gasp drive ended when sophomore cornerback Jaylin Williams intercepted a Plitt pass with 1:14 remaining, sealing IU’s 14th win in its last 16 season openers. It also extended IU’s defensive takeaway streak to 19 games, the longest in the country.
“We weren’t having the best day we should have had,” IU senior linebacker Reakwon Jones said. “Just to be able to come back and respond with the offense, scoring and kicking field goals and being able to come back and make some big plays and get that game-winning pick to seal the game is huge. That’s team football, and that’s what Coach Allen preaches.”
