STATE COLLEGE – Although Indiana entered its mid-week road contest at Penn State winless in its last two games, only three points were the difference in losses against Iowa and Northwestern.
Wednesday ended in a similar recent fashion for the Hoosiers, as Nittany Lions shooters combined for 18 3-pointers in a 19-point victory.
Penn State defeated Indiana, 85-66, at the Bryce Jordan Center to extend the Hoosiers’ skid to three games.
With contests against Wisconsin (Saturday), Illinois (Jan. 19) and Michigan State (Jan. 22) next on the schedule, finding enough traction to regain footing won’t be an easy task.
“I have to manage it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We’ve got some young guys. Our two veterans are sitting on the side, and they’re not coming through that door any time soon. I’m going to have to manage it. Our guys are a little down right now, and they should be. They got smacked in the face tonight. We’re not competing at all, and that’s on me.”
Four Nittany Lions ended with double-figure scoring efforts. Seth Lundy scored a game-high 25 points. Andrew Funk added 23. Jalen Pickett and Evan Mahaffey each scored 12 apiece.
Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded a team-high 14 points for Indiana. Tamar Bates and Jordan Hood-Schifino each tallied 11. Trey Galloway posted 10 points to round out the Hoosiers’ double-figure scorers.
Indiana (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) only led for 5:11 during an early portion of the first half after a pair of baskets by Hood-Schifino.
Pickett and Lundy gave the Nittany Lions a 19-15 lead with 7:45 to go in the opening half. The Hoosiers went on a nearly four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought before Jackson-Davis ended it with a basket in the post to cut Indiana’s deficit to four points.
Penn State (12-5, 3-3) found complementary pieces for its offense as the Hoosiers’ offensive struggles continued. Funk and Mahaffey contributed field goals as Penn State went on a 13-3 run while Indiana connected on just one of its eight attempts from the field. Galloway finally ended the drought with a layup. Galloway finished with 10 points.
Penn State closed the first half by connecting on six of its final nine shots. The Nittany Lions were 48.3% through the first 20 minutes, while the Hoosiers were 42.3%.
Indiana began the second half of an 8-0 run spearheaded by six points from Jackson-Davis. Hoosiers shooters opened the period 4-of-5 from the field to come within five points of tying the score at 39-39 four minutes into the second half.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Lundy said. “They made a couple shots in the second half. We just dug deep and got more stops.”
Funk made his fourth 3-pointer of the contest to push the Nittany Lions’ lead to eight points, and he provided two more baskets from behind the arc to give Penn State a 52-42 lead with 12:56 remaining. The Bucknell transfer finished 7-of-12 on shots behind the arc, and the Nittany Lions were 18-of-31 on 3-point attempts.
“We had a good game plan going in, and half of the 3s, we’re right there with a hand and hoping that they miss instead of just getting into the ball and making them put it down,” Woodson said.
Indiana shot 45.5% during the seccond period and ended the contest 44.1%. The Hoosiers were just 4-of-14 (29%) from 3-point range.
“Momentum comes from stops, and we couldn’t seem to find enough stops tonight, and we kind of were out of sorts on offense because they kept scoring,” Galloway said. “I think it all starts on defense, and we’ve got to get better.”