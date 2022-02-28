BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee returned from a seven-game layoff to give the Hoosiers a needed spark off the bench Sunday at Minnesota.
Phinisee, sidelined with plantar fasciitis for more than a month, had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting overall and 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range during IU’s 84-79 win over the Golden Gophers.
IU coach Mike Woodson put Phinisee on a minutes restriction, as the 6-foot-1 guard from Lafayette played five minutes in the first half and close to five more minutes in the second half. IU improved to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten when Phinisee plays.
“I need him for the long haul, and the fact that he hadn’t really practiced -- it would have been crazy for me to try to come out here and give him 20 to 25 minutes,” Woodson said. “That just probably wouldn’t make sense, would probably end up hurting him more than helping him.”
With Phinisee’s eight points and 10 points off the bench from Jordan Geronimo, IU outscored Minnesota 23-13 in bench points, which proved pivotal to the outcome. IU led by as many as 27 points in the second half but needed two free throws from point guard Xavier Johnson with 3.9 seconds left to hold off a late Minnesota charge.
“The supporting cast, I thought, played great,” Woodson said. “Geronimo and Rob -- having him back was huge. The 10 minutes he played, they were solid as hell. They really helped build us the lead.”
GALLOWAY STILL AILING
Phinisee’s return gives IU added depth, but the Hoosiers are still waiting on the return of sophomore swingman Trey Galloway, who remains out with a lower body injury. Sophomore point guard Khristian Lander also missed his third straight game with a sore leg.
“Still his hamstring, groin area, I guess you could call it,” Woodson said of Galloway. “Don’t know when he’s going to be back, don’t really know when Khristian is going to be back. We’ve just got to ride the guys in uniform ready to play.”
BUBBLE WATCH
IU remains on the NCAA Tournament bubble, either in or out depending on the bracket projection. ESPN.com’s Joe Lundari has IU in the tournament as a 12 seed. CBS.com’s Jerry Palm has IU as one of the first four teams out of the tournament.
The Hoosiers have another big test Wednesday in their home finale against Rutgers (7 p.m., Big Ten Network). The Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) are on a three-game losing streak and, like Indiana, on the bubble fighting for a tournament spot.
“We know what’s starting us in our face,” Woodson said. “We know that Rutgers is up next and we’ve got to win another game. It’s just that simple. Rutgers is next coming into our building, and they are playing great basketball. So we’ve got to come and compete for 40 minutes to see if we can get another game.”
TIMEOUT USAGE
Woodson was asked following the Minnesota game about not taking timeouts during a 24-5 second-half run that cut IU’s 70-43 with just over eight minutes remaining to 74-67 with under four minutes to go.
“It’s learning how to win,” Woodson said. “That kind of our -- I’m not calling it a problem because guys have been so competitive year. I can point to five games this year I wish I could have back, that we gave away. And we’ve been so competitive, but we’re still learning how to win.
“I mean, you’ve got to give (Minnesota) credit. They didn’t quit. Most teams don’t quit, being up 27, the way they shot the 3 ball. I mean, they made a game out of it.”
