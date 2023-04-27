BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s baseball program established itself as a national power in the 2010s. After years of irrelevance on a national stage, the Hoosiers made seven NCAA regional appearances from 2009-19, including a College World Series trip in 2013.
Since then, the Hoosiers haven’t performed to the same standard. The COVID-19 pandemic played a big role, as it did with so many other college baseball programs, as the 2020 season was lost completely.
Roster turbulence in a sport that works differently than most in the first place also played a role. Indiana was 26-18 in 2021 and then was 27-32 in 2022, the first losing season for the Hoosiers since 2007.
However, things have taken a sharp upward turn for Indiana in 2023. The Hoosiers (31-11, 9-3) lead the Big Ten and have made it into Baseball America's Top 25.
No. 25 Indiana leads defending Big Ten champ Maryland by a game, and the Terrapins are the visitors to Bart Kaufman Field this weekend for a key three-game series, with the first game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
“The ability to have a full season last year was critically important. You can’t practice your way into playing in front of 5,000 people or real-world extremes,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said of the Hoosiers' improvement. “Those experiences last year helped us shame the identity and understanding of what baseball was like. Two years ago, we didn’t have those opportunities.”
It isn’t rocket science to ascertain what’s improved for the Hoosiers from 2022 to 2023. Look no further than the mound.
In 2022, Indiana’s in-conference ERA was a whopping 8.41, ranked second-last in the Big Ten. Even in college baseball, where offensive numbers are higher and resulting pitching numbers rise with it, that’s a big number.
The Hoosiers have fixed that problem in 2023. Indiana’s current Big Ten ERA is 4.46, best in the conference.
Where did the change occur? Help came via the transfer portal and the junior college ranks.
Starter Luke Sinnard came from Western Kentucky. Seti Manase arrived from Tacoma Community College. Both have been plugged into and have solidified the rotation. Manase (1.78, .232 against) and Sinnard (4.00, .233 against) offer a good start.
“Recruiting fixes a lot of sins. The 2022 class was really talented on the mound, and we got some help from the portal,” Mercer said.
However, Mercer rarely takes them deep into games. Manase averages 2.3 innings per outing. Sinnard goes longer at 5.4.
In fact, Indiana isn’t sure what the order of its rotation will be for the Maryland series. Sinnard usually starts Saturday, but Mercer has flipped Manase and Brooks Cy in the first and third games of series in the last two series against Illinois and Ohio University.
With starters not going deep into games, it’s up to Indiana’s bullpen to hold the fort. Ryan Kraft (1.33), Ethan Phillips (1.74) and Craig Yoho (2.31) have done just that.
Kraft has been particularly important in Big Ten series. Against Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois, Kraft had outings of at least four innings and earned two wins and one hold in those outings.
Phillips and Yoho are newcomers, but Kraft is a prime example of how some of the Hoosiers’ young players from 2022 have blossomed in 2023. Kraft’s ERA in 25 appearances in 2022 was 9.78. The drop of 1.33 is dramatic indeed.
Mercer said some structural changes have also benefitted Indiana’s pitchers. They’ve changed how they hold runners, and they’ve tweaked how they call pitches.
“We’ve worked to diversify their array. Not just big breaking balls but more sinkers, cutters and splitters -- things to hide the fastball more and provide more weak contact,” Mercer said.
Obviously, the improved pitching gives Indiana’s offense a better chance of having a winning impact. Indiana hit .278 in 2022, but the poor pitching negated the production. In 2023, Indiana is hitting .303 with an .876 OPS.
First baseman Brock Tibbitts (.385, 6 HR, 50 RBI), shortstop Phillip Glasser (.371, 4 HR, 34 RBI), designated hitter Devin Taylor (.356, 11 HR, 41 RBI) and third baseman Josh Pyne (.314, 2 HR, 34 RBI) provide the juice.
Indiana is enjoying the fruits of its success. This week, the two primary publications that cover college baseball – Baseball America and D1baseball.com – had Indiana not only as an NCAA regional participant but as a host school.
There is a long season to play out before Indiana can count on home NCAA games. However, the expectation is being priced in. How is an Indiana roster that hasn’t yet had national success handling it?
“We’ve talked about it. Because it’s the first time this group has experienced it, I think it’s important to discuss it and what it means,” Mercer said. “If you don’t, you leave them to their own means to handle it.
“We’ll talk about how easy it is for teams to get ahead of themselves. We have a month, a long way to go, but at the same time as a coach, you can’t pull it away from them either.
“They deserve that and done such a good job. We’re 14-2 in games decided by two runs or less. They’ve done such an awesome job to win games late, and they’ve been so tough and resilient. You want them to be proud of themselves, but we also have to understand that there’s nothing that’s a guarantee.”