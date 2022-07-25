BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior running back David Ellis is leaving the Hoosiers for health reasons, sources confirmed to CNHI.
It’s unclear at this point whether Ellis will enter the transfer portal, but it’s an option, sources said.
Ellis had a promising freshman season as a slot receiver and on special teams for IU in 2019, returning 28 kicks for 579 yards (20.7-yard average), which ranked third nationally among true freshman. He appeared in all 13 games for IU, posting four 100-yard return games, while adding 16 catches for 173 yards and nine rushes for 53 yards and a rushing TD.
But the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Ellis started encountering ankle problems as a sophomore, missing the first three games of the 2020 season. He still ended up with 16 carries for 61 yards and 11 catches for 137 yards and a TD in five games.
Last season, Ellis appeared in just three games. His final IU game was Sept. 25 at Western Kentucky, when he went out with an ankle injury and was sidelined the rest of the year.
Without Ellis, the Hoosiers still are deep at running back, with transfers Shaun Shivers (Auburn) and Josh Henderson (North Carolina) added to a roster that includes returning scholarship running backs David Holloman (sophomore) and Trent Howland (sophomore).