BLOOMINGTON – For all of the good the Indiana women’s basketball program has done in the last two seasons, there was one shadow that loomed over the Hoosiers? The specter of Iowa.
The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers three times in the 2022 season, and like a tailgating car on a highway you can’t shake, the Hawkeyes were right on Indiana’s bumper again on their visit to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, just a half-game behind Indiana to reach the Big Ten summit.
On Thursday, in front of a record crowd of 13,046, the Hoosiers finally broke away from their nemesis. An 11-2 Indiana run early in the fourth quarter provided the gap the Hoosiers needed to earn an 87-78 triumph.
In addition to giving No. 2 Indiana a commanding lead atop the Big Ten, it was the Hoosiers’ seventh win over a ranked opponent this season. Ranked fifth, the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked team the Hoosiers have bested.
Grace Berger scored 19 of her team-high and personal season-high 26 points in the second half for the Hoosiers. Berger was 7-for-14 in the second half with six rebounds.
“I know Iowa is a really great team, top five in the country for a reason. I remember losing to them three times last year. Anytime you play a great team like that, it means a little bit more,” Berger said.
Mackenzie Holmes added 24 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers. Her presence was most impactful on the defensive side as Iowa center Monika Czinano was held to six points, 12 below her season average.
“I knew the task at hand. I really just tried to have a defensive mindset. I just tried to be myself, not do anything out of the ordinary and be myself,” Holmes said.
Iowa standout Caitlin Clark scored 35 points, but she also had eight turnovers and was 12-for-28 from the field.
Chloe Moore-McNeil had the defensive assignment on Clark. Though the Iowa guard had her third-highest scoring output of the season, she didn’t have it easy.
“Chloe has been that for us all year. She has the charge of being on the opposing team’s best offensive guard. She did the task, but she knew she needed help,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “I thought Sara (Scalia) — especially in the fourth — I thought her and Chloe buddied together and did a great job, making nothing easy for Caitlin down the stretch when she’s at her finest.”
Clark didn’t agree she was taken out of rhythm by Moore-McNeil or anyone else.
“I don’t think (Indiana’s defense) took me out of rhythm at all, to be honest. Maybe I missed a couple of shots in a row, but I felt I was attacking the rim hard,” Clark said. “That’s what happens when my post that I rely on fouls out. That happens sometimes. That’s how the game of basketball goes. I don’t think she (Moore-McNeil) threw me out of my rhythm at all. I think I got to my spots. I think I got good shots. Do I wish a few more threes went down? Do I wish I converted on a couple more layups? Absolutely, but I don’t think she flustered me at all.”
After Iowa tied the game at 62 with 8:25 left, Indiana answered with the decisive run.
Holmes put back a Berger miss to make it 64-62. After a Clark turnover, Yarden Garzon, quiet throughout the contest with foul trouble, drilled a 3-pointer to give Indiana its biggest lead since early in the contest.
After a Clark miss, Berger was fouled in transition by Clark and made a pair of free throws with to make it 69-62. Indiana’s lead reached 10 with four minutes to go.
“We’re led by veterans. At all times, we have four of five people out there with three, four, five years of college experience. We’ve been in these games before, and we’re super confident. We know the gameplan. We know where to get the ball. We know what we need to do defensively. There’s no reason to panic,” Berger said.
The Hawkeyes never got closer than six for the rest of the contest. The end was almost an anticlimax compared to an air-tight first three quarters.
The teams couldn’t be split in the first half. Indiana’s peak first half lead of five occurred within the first four possessions. Iowa’s peak lead of six came in response to that early Indiana run as it led 13-7.
After that, it was a dogfight. The Hoosiers fought back to tie the contest by the end of the quarter and then inched ahead 24-21 early in the second quarter. However, the Hawkeyes made eight of their last nine first-half field goals. Nothing was settled at halftime with a 39-all deadlock.
Indiana created a bit of space in the third period. Berger scored six in a row to help Indiana take a four-point lead.
After Iowa fought back to tie it, Indiana finished the period with an 8-3 run, Berger scoring two buckets and assisting on another by Holmes.
One thing that held Iowa back throughout the contest? The Hawkeyes were 12-of-23 at the line, including 4-of-10 in the third period.
Indiana next plays at No. 13 Ohio State on Monday, yet another rugged test among the Big Ten’s elite. However, the Hoosiers control their own destiny in their Big Ten title quest. They don’t want to relinquish control.
“We’re up for the challenge. We’re writing a story right now, and we control our destiny. Our charge to our team is to not let anyone else hold the pen,” Moren said.