BLOOMINGTON – For the second consecutive home game, the Indiana women’s basketball team set a regular season attendance record as 10,455 came to see the Hoosiers battle Ohio State to break a tie atop the Big Ten on Thursday.
What those 10,455 witnessed was a second-half performance that would suggest Big Ten aspirations might be too modest for these Hoosiers. Against the second-ranked Buckeyes, the Hoosiers looked every bit the part of a Final Four team.
Trailing by four at halftime, Indiana blitzed Ohio State in the third quarter as the Hoosiers outscored the Buckeyes 27-6 in the period en route to an emphatic 78-65 victory.
“It was a battle of two really good basketball teams. We knew it would be a 40-minute fight. It was just that we had an incredible third quarter,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
In the short term, the victory keeps Indiana atop the Big Ten, a half-game ahead of Iowa and one game ahead of the Buckeyes.
In the longer view, it’s a win that suggests the sky might not even be a limit for the Hoosiers. Ohio State was undefeated entering the week, but the Hoosiers (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) made a mockery of the Buckeyes’ national ranking.
Ohio State (19-2, 8-2) was held to its lowest point total of the season. Indiana’s 27 points in the third quarter tied for the most any team has scored against Ohio State, matching Iowa’s total in Ohio State’s 83-72 loss Monday.
Ohio State had no answer for Mackenzie Holmes. She scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting. For as dominant as she’s been all season, she had her second-best shooting effort in a game where she took more than 10 shots.
“This is a great win for us. Ohio State is a great basketball team that’s going to win a lot of games. It was really crucial we got this win tonight,” Holmes said.
Yarden Garzon added 20 points, scored 11 in Indiana’s dominant third quarter and also guarded Ohio State mainstay Cotie McMahon out of the scoring column in the second half.
“We feel confident in ourselves. Everyone’s working hard, and we know if one is out (of rhythm) we can keep choosing the next one. Our coaches really believe in us. We keep shooting, and we go with that,” Garzon said.
Sydney Parrish and Grace Berger each had 12 points, with Parrish adding a team-high 11 rebounds.
The key to dominance for the Hoosiers was simple. Indiana’s defense was brilliant in the third quarter, and unlike the first half, Indiana got scoring from Hoosiers outside of Holmes.
An Indiana surge that turned out to be a 27-4 run, really got cooking when Garzon drilled a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the period. Up until that point, the Hoosiers made just one in the game.
Chloe Moore-McNeil saved three of her four points for a crucial moment as her traditional three-point play put the Hoosiers up 40-38.
From there, the onslaught was on. Parrish drained a 3-pointer, and Garzon drained two more. Assembly Hall’s decibel level was at a dangerous level, but no more so dangerous than the Hoosiers were to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State, which had taken sound shots in the first half, got desperate chasing the Hoosiers’ lead, and it just fed Indiana’s attack. Garzon and Parrish both snuck behind Ohio State guards for steals and breakaway layups.
Holmes capped the quarter with four points as Indiana had a 59-42 lead after trailing by six early in the quarter.
“It was not good. Indiana played really well through that stretch. We got some good shots early in the quarter that didn’t go in, and we didn’t get back in transition. They turned us over for easy pick-6s, and it snowballed,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said.
Ohio State didn’t go away. The Buckeyes twice pulled within single digits of the Hoosiers, but Berger’s seven fourth-quarter points as well as key buckets by Holmes and Parrish kept Ohio State at bay.
In contrast, the first half swayed back and forth based on the fortunes of the Hoosiers' and Buckeyes’ best players.
McMahon took the first shift. The Buckeyes’ big guard put the ball on the floor and muscled her way to the rim. Ohio State built a 16-8 lead as McMahon scored six.
Then Holmes took command. The Indiana center scored six of Indiana’s points in a 9-0 run that put the Hoosiers in front by a point at the end of the first quarter.
Indiana’s lead grew to 23-20, but scoring was a challenge for the Hoosiers, who only converted 5-of-22 from the field outside of Holmes.
That allowed McMahon to re-assert herself with a vengeance. She scored nine points in an 11-2 run that put the Buckeyes up by six. Ohio State led 36-32 at halftime.
Holmes and McMahon each had 18 points at the break, but McMahon only scored three more in Indiana’s dominant second half.
Indiana next hosts Rutgers at 2 p.m. on Sunday.