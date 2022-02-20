BLOOMINGTON -- Close to two months ago, coming off a road loss at Penn State, Indiana faced a must-win game at home against Ohio State.
The Hoosiers responded with a smothering defensive effort in one of their best wins of the season, beating the Buckeyes 67-51.
Reeling IU is in the need of another one of those performances when it plays at No. 18 Ohio State on Monday (7 p.m., FS1). A four-game losing streak has put the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) on the bubble and raised questions about the psyche of a program that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016.
“It is my job to try to keep them in the right frame of mind,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I think we are OK. This thing has been hovering over our basketball program for some years now. …
“We have five games to go, and I think we still control our own destiny. It is not like every game that we have played we have not competed in. We have been in every game. We just have not been able to close, and that is kind of disturbing. I put that on myself as the coach because it is my job to get them over the hump.”
IU has had a six-day break off a disappointing 74-69 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin in which the Hoosiers were outscored 13-3 over the final 3:50.
“We feel like we could have won the game,” IU senior forward Race Thompson said. “Then again, I say it every time here, you can’t get too up, you can’t get too down on yourself. We need to get back to work. We’ve had a few off days because we had a long weekend before our next game just to regroup, get our mental right.”
IU’s biggest problem during its four-game slide has been the lack of perimeter production to complement Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis inside. The Hoosiers have averaged just 4.3 3-pointers made during their current four-game skid.
Asked if the offense could include more motion to free open shooters, Woodson replied: “Make no mistake about it, our strength this year has been playing inside-out. I am not going to deviate from that. We do not have a great pick-and-roll team to run a bunch of pick-and-roll team actions like most college teams do, so we have to play to our strengths.”
IU forward Miller Kopp, one of the players brought in as a transfer from Northwestern to help solve IU’s perimeter woes, has made just 12 3-pointers in 15 Big Ten games.
“The main thing is getting wins more than getting me shots,” Kopp said. “I think that’s what I’m trying to focus on is getting wins. Shots will come here and there. It will depend on the game and how guys are playing me. But some of that stuff is out of my control.”
Ohio State (16-7, 9-5) is coming off a 75-62 home loss to Iowa. In the first meeting between the schools Jan. 6, IU did an effective job bottling up Ohio State forward and leading scorer E.J. Liddell (19.7 points per game), holding him to 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Hoosiers will attempt to replicate that effort Monday night.
“E.J. is a really good player,” Thompson said. “Then again it comes down to playing hard, playing team defense, so when he has the ball, everybody is loaded up on his side, knowing where he’s at, knowing what he wants to do.”
THIN AT THE POINT
Woodson said point guard Rob Phinisee will remain sidelined with plantar fasciitis, and sophomore Khristian Lander missed practice Saturday and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Buckeyes with an undisclosed injury.
That leaves starter Xavier Johnson as IU’s lone true point guard healthy. Sophomore swingman Trey Galloway could spell Johnson if needed, though Woodson prefers him off the ball.
Woodson also said sophomore guard Anthony Leal and freshman guard Tamar Bates could run the point in a pinch.
“(Ohio State) does not press a lot but will play a 2-2-1 occasionally back to a 2-3 zone,” Woodson said. “They do not trap a lot, so we have guards that can get the ball up the floor, initiating and getting us into our offense based on our quick strikes.”
