BLOOMINGTON -- An article from Indiana’s student newspaper Monday revealed a culture of fear inside the women’s volleyball program that resulted in players transferring and developing mental health issues.
The article, written by Evan Gerike of the Indiana Daily Student, included accounts from four former IU players who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from head coach Steve Aird. Since Aird took over as IU’s coach in 2017, 15 of the 25 players he has recruited have left the program by either transferring, being kicked off the team or quitting volleyball altogether.
The former players claimed Aird ran lengthy, punitive drills for players that made mistakes to the point of players vomiting, dismissed players' claims to receive mental health assistance by telling them to quit instead and often commented on the weight of players, either referring to them as too fat or too skinny.
Requests to interview Aird by CNHI were not immediately returned Monday.
IU’s volleyball program has suffered three straight losing seasons under Aird --- going from 16-15 in 2018 to 14-19 in 2019, 5-15 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season and 9-15 last season. Aird, 44, was hired Dec. 27, 2017 after a successful stint turning around Maryland’s women’s volleyball program, leading the Terrapins to an 18-14 record in his final season at the school.
Overall, Aird’s record is 44-64 at Indiana and 99-138 in his career.
According to the article, IU associate general counsel James Nussbaum investigated Aird in December 2021 after complaints from parents and players but did not uncover any fireable offenses. Two assistant IU volleyball coaches -- Krista Vansant and Daniel Gwitt -- left the program for other jobs shortly after the conclusion of the investigation in February.
Aird is making an average of $256,000 per season per terms of his contract, which expires in 2024. IU would owe Aird half of that salary for the duration of the deal if he was fired without cause.
The IU volleyball program plans to embrark on an 11-day European tour May 23 through June 3 that includes stops in the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia and Italy.
LEWIS NEW IU FOOTBALL ANALYST
Former IU receiver and current NFL Network broadcaster Rhett Lewis was named the school’s new football radio analyst Monday.
Lewis played at Indiana from 2001-05. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports broadcasting in 2005 and a master's in sports administration in 2006.
"You don't stop being a Hoosier when you take the helmet off for the last time," Lewis said. "The passion 'For the Glory of old IU' always remains.”
Lewis replaces Buck Suhr, who retired after a 17-year run as football analyst, and will team with long-time play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer. His debut will come Sept. 2 when the Hoosiers open the season hosting Illinois.
"I'm really looking forward to Rhett joining our broadcast team this fall," Fischer said. "Rhett has been a broadcaster ever since he graduated from IU, and his excellence is proven through his eight years with the NFL Network and on SiriusXM. He will be a great addition to our team."
MOREN NAMED TEAM USA COACH
IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren was selected as an assistant women’s basketball coach to Team USA’s 18-under national team.
Moren will be an assistant under Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, who will serve as head coach. Old Dominion coach DeLisha Milton-Jones will serve as the other assistant.
“It will be an exciting opportunity to work alongside great coaches and some of the best young players,” Moren said.
Trials for the 2022 team will be held May 31-June 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo. When the 18-under national team is selected, it will embark as one of eight teams from North, South and Central America to take part in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship. Team USA has claimed 10 straight gold medals in the tournament from 2000-18 and is 59-2 all-time in FIBA Americas Cup action.