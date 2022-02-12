EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Indiana was back at full strength for its matchup at No. 17 Michigan State, but it didn’t solve its continuing offensive woes.
In a physical matchup, the Hoosiers played desperate but couldn’t overcome shooting 33.9% from the floor, 23.8% from 3-point range and 11 missed free throws in a 76-61 loss to the Spartans before 14,700 at the Breslin Center.
IU needed a three-point play from sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo in the closing seconds to avoid its third straight game scoring less than 60 points. The Hoosiers have averaged just 56.7 points during their current three-game losing streak.
“We’re not shooting the ball very well right now,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “You look at the 3 ball. We shot terribly in that category, and free throws -- we didn’t make free throws. You just make your free throws you are in the ballgame.”
Asked how IU could address shooting at this point in the season, Woodson responded: “We practice a lot of shooting the basketball. I’ve just got to get them comfortable and to feel good about themselves and to make them. Some of those shots were good shots. Northwestern was the same way. You get those open looks, and we’re just not making them.”
IU (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) will return home Tuesday to face No. 14 Wisconsin (9 p.m., ESPN) trying to get its season back on track.
Once again, IU got production inside from center Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 17 points and Race Thompson, who posted his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
“Of course, we’re upset after a loss. But, I mean, you can’t sit here and dwell on it,” Thompson said. “Like I said before, you can’t get too up. You can’t get too down. I think we’ve just got to know we’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to really lock in because we’re not trying to let another one slip away from us, especially at home. We don’t want to lose another game at home.”
The return of the five suspended players didn’t provide the intended spark. Point guard Xavier Johnson had seven points, four assists and four of IU’s 11 turnovers. Johnson was limited to just 20 minutes as he battled foul trouble throughout the game.
Woodson adjusted the starting lineup, moving sophomore swingman Trey Galloway to the lineup and guard Parker Stewart, coming off the suspension, to the bench. But it didn’t work out well for either player. Galloway went 0-of-6 from the floor and had just one point and three assists in 31 minutes. Stewart was just 1-of-9 from the floor, 1-of-7 from 3-point range and 1-of-6 from the foul line.
“They both struggled,” Woodson said. “I’ve got to find a balance there somehow as we continue this journey. We control our own destiny. I feel good about that, but I’ve got to go back and regroup and get them ready for Wisconsin.”
Both teams slogged through a physical first half in which a combined 21 fouls were whistled. Miller Kopp, Thompson and Johnson all picked up two first-half fouls for IU, while Michigan State’s starting frontline of Joey Hauser, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown had first-half fouls for the Spartans.
Point guard A.J. Hoggard scored 11 points for Michigan State in the first half and put MSU up 25-15 with a pair of free throws. But Indiana answered with a 9-0 run, holding MSU scoreless for a 3:55 stretch. Stewart’s lone 3-pointer of the game cut Michigan State’s lead 25-24.
Freshman guard Tamar Bates tied the score at 27 with a 3-pointer. Bates finished with 13 points, his highest scoring output since also scoring 13 against Nebraska on Dec. 4.
But with the score tied at 29, Michigan State went on an 8-0 run, going up 37-29. Galloway made a free throw to cut Michigan State’s lead to 37-30 at halftime.
IU started the second half with an 8-0 run, going up 38-37 on a steal and breakway layup by Thompson.
Thompson gave IU its last lead, 41-40, on a 3-pointer before Michigan State went ahead to stay by scoring seven straight points, a run that began with a driving layup by Hoggard and a Malik Hall alley-oop dunk.
Hall led Michigan State (18-6, 9-4) with 18 points, with Hoggard adding 14 points and eight assists before being ejected in the closing minutes with his second technical foul.
IU’s last chance to get back in the game was when it cut Michigan State’s lead to 54-51 on a pair of free throws from Bates with 9:30 left. But Bingham made a hook shot to put Michigan State back up 56-51. Then, after an Indiana miss, the Spartans grabbed two offensive rebounds on their next possession, which ended with freshman Max Christie sinking a jumper to put Michigan State back up 58-51.
From there, Michigan State extended its lead to as many as 18 points. Michigan State shot 44.8% from the field in the second half to finish at 43.1% shooting for the game.
“We could have been better guarding our man individually and guarding ball screens as well,” Thompson said. “We’ve been struggling in that area a little bit, but we haven’t gotten exposed much. But I think, again, we’ve just got to get back to work.”
