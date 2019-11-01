BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has raced to a 6-2 start and become bowl eligible before November in part because of a dynamic passing offense that tops the Big Ten.
But as the elements turn in November, a strong ground game may be needed to complement IU’s air attack. Indiana sophomore running back Stevie Scott III is eager to lead that charge.
After posting back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Rutgers and Maryland, Scott helped the Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) finish off Nebraska, rushing for 40 of his 68 yards in the fourth quarter. Scott’s 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put IU up by two touchdowns in an eventual 38-31 win.
“I just love putting the team on my back, helping the team win in any way because I’m just a team player,” Scott said. “So, you know, just being able to finish out the game … really just helping get that W was really important to me at that time.”
Scott could be called upon for a similar role when the Hoosiers host Northwestern on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7 p.m., FS1). Temperatures are forecast for 29 degrees for the first night football game in November ever at IU, with winds from 5 to 10 mph. IU football coach Tom Allen has had his team practice outside all week to prepare for the elements.
“You just have to deal with them, and that’s part of being able to adapt, this part of the country,” Allen said. “A lot of our guys have goals and dreams of being able to play on Sundays as well, so you’re going to be playing these conditions in the NFL as well.”
IU’s passing offense has thrived while alternating Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey at quarterback this season, leading the Big Ten at 312.8 yards per game. Penix practiced this week but remains a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. Ramsey is coming off throwing for a career-high 351 yards against Nebraska, with two touchdowns passing and one TD rushing.
Scott has remained patient while dealing with defenses designed to stop him earlier this season. But as IU’s pass offense has emerged under first-year offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, holes are starting to open for Scott, who has rushed for 340 yards on 7.4 yards per carry over his last three games. As a result, Scott is now on pace for his second straight 1,000-yard season, with 621 yards on 5.1 yards per carry on the year.
“I’ve been running the ball aggressively and moving the chains for my team,” Scott said.
Scott said it was tough to deal with loaded boxes earlier in the season, but he tried to focus on helping his team in other areas, whether it was catching the ball out of the backfield or picking up blitzes in pass protection. He also leaned on running backs coach Mike Hart and his father, Stevie Scott Jr., for advice.
“It had me really just overthinking, so I just talked to Coach Hart and my dad, and (they were) just telling me, and actually my teammates telling me, take the game slow. Let the game come to you, and you know eventually those big runs will pop,” Scott said.
Allen felt Scott was pressing earlier this season.
“When you try to hit a home run, it's when you don't,” Allen said. “When you're smooth and you're doing the thing that you do and you have a consistent swing, that's when it happens. It's no different in this sport. To me, it's just consistently doing your job.”
The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Scott is a punishing enough runner to close out a game on a cold night. But he’ll face a test against a Northwestern front seven that’s capable of stopping the run. The Wildcats (1-6, 0-5 Big Ten) are allowing 159.4 yards per game on the ground this season.
Northwestern has struggled all season offensively due to poor quarterback play, scoring 15 points or less in six of seven games this season. But Allen remains wary about Northwestern’s defense.
“Their front seven is a bunch of grown men, I'll tell you that much,” Allen said. “Very aggressive in the secondary as far as tackling and physical and big offensive linemen and backs run hard. The receivers are quick and catch the football. …
“We know we're preparing to play a very good football team.”
PACKING THE ROCK
Indiana has made a push to try to pick up attendance for its fifth home game of the season. Following the Nebraska win, IU offered two-game ticket deals for its final two home games against Northwestern and Michigan.
On Thursday, IU posted videos of Allen at the school’s Student Uunion, handing out free tickets to students and imploring the rest of the student body to come out and support the Hoosiers.
IU has averaged 40,717 in paid attendance in its first four home games against Eastern Illinois, Ohio State, Connecticut and Rutgers.
NORTHWESTERN INJURIES
Northwestern will be without two key offensive players – running back Isaiah Bowser and wide receiver J.J. Jefferson. The school announced both players will be out when it released its injury report Thursday night.
Bowser has rushed for 204 yards for NU this season, while Jefferson has 12 catches for 155 yards and two TDs.
