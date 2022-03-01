BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s home finale against Rutgers will end up being more than about honoring seniors who may be playing their last games at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) find themselves in another critical game Wednesday night against Rutgers (7 p.m., Big Ten Network). Both teams remain in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth. Rutgers (16-12, 10-8) is in need of a win as a three-game losing streak has put a dent in its hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.
IU hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. A loss would put IU back under .500 in league play and in need of an upset at No. 8 Purdue on Saturday to get back on the right side of the bubble.
“It’s huge,” IU senior point guard Rob Phinisee said. “Just being back from injury -- I know I’ve never been to the NCAA Tournament, no one on the team has been there. We’ve just been really locked in and just trying to carry this two-game winning streak and keep winning.”
Phinisee said he won’t take part in Senior Day ceremonies because he wants to keep the option of returning with an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Senior forward Race Thompson and graduate transfer guard Parker Stewart plan to speak as seniors following the game, but that doesn’t rule either out from possibly returning for another year as well.
“I'm all for whatever they want to do,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “But at the end of the day, we've got to make the decisions as a staff with our program once the season's over with. And I'm sure there are going to be players that -- with this portal thing, you have no control. I mean, these guys can tell you one thing and do another. I mean, it's just a part of it.”
For now, though, IU’s focus is on the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has a four-game win streak against IU dating back to the 2018-19 season, including three wins against the Hoosiers last year.
“They beat us three times last year, so we want to get them back for that,” Phinisee said.
IU has won two straight, averaging 78.5 points and tallying a combined 31 assists in wins over Maryland and Minnesota. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson has emerged during the two-game stretch, averaging 24 points and 7 assists over the two games.
The Hoosiers will face a stiffer test offensively against a Rutgers team that ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring defense (65.5 points per game) and fifth in field goal percentage defense (41.5%).
Rutgers forward Caleb McConnell, a dogged perimeter defender, is a leading candidate for Big Ten defensive player of the year honors with a league-high 65 steals.
“They press some,” Woodson said. “I watched them against Wisconsin and Purdue. They pressed a little bit. But they are -- they're a good defensive team. They play hard. So we're going to have to match their effort for 40 minutes in order to come out of here with a win.”
Offensively, Rutgers guards Ron Harper Jr. (6-foot-6) and Paul Mulcahy (6-6) present matchup problems with their side. Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker is having a down year, averaging just 12.2 points on 31.1% shooting from 3-point range, but burned IU last season, averaging 15.3 points in three games against the Hoosiers.
“Mulcahy and McConnell -- those two guys are bigger and stronger than the average size Big Ten guards,” Phinisee said. “But, yeah, we know how they play. It’s going to be a really tough game. I know it’s going to be a really physical game, too.”
