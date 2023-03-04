Senior Day is emotional at every school, especially when a long-serving star says his goodbye.
For Indiana, that scenario is in play as the No. 15 Hoosiers host Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall.
Six Indiana seniors — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Nathan Childress and Michael Shipp — are all eligible to take part in Senior Day ceremonies.
That doesn't mean all will be playing their final games as Hoosiers. In the case of Johnson, his status was finally confirmed Saturday.
The school announced Johnson will miss the rest of the season from the broken foot he suffered at Kansas on Dec. 17, but Johnson will try to return in 2023-24 via a medical hardship waiver.
Johnson commented via a university statement.
“After consulting with my family, coaches and medical staff, I’ve decided to rest for the remainder of the season and will not be returning to competition. After healing my foot, my focus will be to pursue a medical hardship waiver and return to playing for the Hoosiers next season," Johnson said.
Johnson played 11 games. Typically, a player can't have participated in more than 30% of a team's games to qualify for a waiver. Indiana will play a minimum of 33 games, assuming NCAA Tournament qualification.
Jackson-Davis has already announced this year will be his last, and he will exit as one of the Hoosiers' all-time greats. Going into Sunday's game, Jackson-Davis is Indiana's all-time rebounding and blocked shots leader, is fourth on the all-time scoring list (2,136) and he has carried Indiana to certain NCAA Tournament qualification.
"I think as captain of a ballclub, because I've been in that position before, there's a lot that comes with being a captain, and I probably have pushed him harder than any player on this team, and I know there's been days that he's walked out of here thinking that, hey, is this guy really in my corner, based on how he's pushing me?" Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "But at the end of the day, he's gotten better as a player. We have benefitted from it with our ballclub in terms of how we played as a team, and he's been the driving force behind it."
While it's a day to honor careers of contributions, there's a mission at hand that will serve to justify how far this group of Indiana seniors has taken the program.
Indiana (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) is part of a six-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, Michigan (17-13, 11-8) also being a part of the deadlock. All six teams play Sunday, and the combination of results could see Indiana go into the Big Ten Tournament as high as a No. 2 seed or as low as a No. 9 seed.
To earn the coveted double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana must beat Michigan, and it will need one of Iowa (home vs. Nebraska), Maryland (at Penn State) or Northwestern (at Rutgers) to lose.
Woodson fell back on his own Senior Day experience in 1980 to give context to what today's Hoosiers should be focused on. In the 1980 finale, Indiana had to beat Ohio State in a winner-take-all contest for the Big Ten title. The Hoosiers won 76-73 in double-overtime with Woodson co-leading the Hoosiers along with Isiah Thomas with 21 points.
"I was worrying about winning the Big Ten title that night, my last game. So had nothing to do with a speech," Woodson recalled. "I was a desperate player coming back from back surgery just happy to be back on the floor, and I knew that one game would tell it all in terms of who would walk out of this gym here at Assembly Hall with the Big Ten title, and that's the only thing I was worried about.
"And the same thing is at stake for these guys. Yeah, it's Senior Night, but this is a huge game for our ballclub. If we win, it puts us in a great position going into the tournament. That's the only thing that they should be worrying about."
There's also the not-so-small matter of improvement after Indiana dropped a home egg in a definitive 90-68 loss to Iowa on Tuesday.
"Watching the film was embarrassing. It was just — it was probably the worst display of basketball since I've been here as a coach. It was awful. We didn't do anything that we set out to do going into that ballgame," Woodson said. "I didn't see that coming, and it happened, and it's nothing you can do about it now. You just got to build on and try not to let it happen again."
The players know they need to be a lot better against a Michigan team that has averaged 75.8 points in its last eight games.
"We didn't perform the way we wanted to perform against Iowa. That's something we all knew coming into practice, and the film doesn't lie. We weren't doing our normal things. We've just been going at each other in practice and going hard, and I think that will help against Michigan," Thompson said.