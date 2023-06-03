LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It was taut. It was tense. It had a record crowd. The Lexington Regional winner’s bracket contest between Indiana and Kentucky on Saturday was everything an NCAA baseball regional contest ought to be.
Toss the always contentious Indiana-Kentucky rivalry into the brew? Now you’re talking.
Peter Serruto made sure the Hoosiers had the last word.
With Indiana down two, and with Serruto facing a two-out, 3-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, the senior catcher smacked a three-run homer to Kentucky Proud Park’s right-field bullpen.
Indiana reliever Connor Foley made it stick, and the Hoosiers put themselves in prime position to advance to a super regional with a 5-3 victory over the Wildcats.
“I’ve learned in my life that God works in mysterious ways. Sometimes it’s meant to be, and it couldn’t be a better kid in the world than Pete Serruto to do that,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. “Matt Ellis, our preseason All-American (catcher), goes down and A.J. Shepard, one of the best recruits in the conference, goes down, so now Pete is catching every game. He’s so dutiful, and all he cares about is winning.”
Indiana will get two chances to advance to its first super regional appearance since 2013, the season the Hoosiers advanced to the College World Series.
Indiana will play the survivor of Sunday afternoon’s elimination game between Kentucky and West Virginia at 6 p.m.
If Indiana loses Sunday night, it will get another shot at a time to be determined Monday as the Hoosiers remain unblemished in the double-elimination format.
Indiana, the home team on the scoreboard, trailed for most of the game, but its lifeline came in the bottom of the seventh.
Indiana trailed 3-1 entering the inning. Josh Pyne doubled with one out, and Hunter Jessee was hit by a pitch. There were two outs when Serruto, Indiana’s No. 9 hitter, came to the dish.
Serruto went down 0-2 in the count against Kentucky starter Zack Lee, who had been dominant to that point.
Serruto knew exactly what he wanted, and he was willing to wait through three close balls thrown by Lee to get the pitch he sought.
“That pitcher did a good job challenging me with sliders. I had to stick to my approach no matter. I kept playing the same thought in my head. ‘Don’t come off the fastball.’ I had to control my breathing. Coach Mercer always says don’t play emotionally. I controlled that, stuck with my plan and once I got the fastball, I knew what to do,” said Serruto, who transferred to Indiana from Rutgers after the 2021 season.
Serruto got a Lee fastball up into the breeze blowing out to right. It kept carrying, and Kentucky right fielder Ryan Waldschmidt watched helplessly as it sailed into the Indiana bullpen to give the Hoosiers a dramatic 4-3 lead.
“That takes the cake. It was a pretty awesome moment. That’s No. 1 for sure. It was a dream come true to run the bases and enjoy that moment with my teammates,” said Serruto on whether it was his greatest baseball moment.
Indiana tacked on an insurance run in the eighth via a wild pitch, but its path to victory was anything but stress-free.
Mercer kept the faith with Foley in the ninth, even after Grant Smith hit a deep ball to the warning track, and even after Foley hit two straight batters with one out.
Devin Burkes then hit another deep ball to right. Mercer put Morgan Colopy in as a defensive replacement in right field, and the junior backed into the fence for a vital catch to keep Indiana in front.
Two batters later, Emilien Pitre hit a 1-2 pitch deep down the left-field line. As most of the record crowd of 6,054 shrieked at the prospect of a two-out, three-run homer it curled foul by inches.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t think they were gone,” Foley said.
Pitre ended up popping out to Phillip Glasser, and Indiana had its 2-0 regional start.
The Hoosiers broke fast out of the gate. Glasser cranked the first pitch Kentucky starter Zack Lee threw for a solo home run to left-center to give the Hoosiers a 1-0 advantage.
Kentucky didn’t wait long to respond. Hunter Gilliam led off with a double and was knocked home via a Ryan Waldschmidt single to tie it up in the top of the second inning.
After that, Indiana had to deal with the dominance of Lee. The Kentucky sophomore struck out nine Hoosiers and only allowed one more hit from the second to the sixth inning.
Kentucky broke through in the seventh inning. Reuben Church was hit by a pitch with one out, and Smith hit a soft infield single -- one on which Indiana’s shifted infield worked against the Hoosiers as Smith nubbed it off the end of the bat and away from the shift.
It seemed Indiana got what it needed when Jackson Gray hit a grounder to second. At worst, Indiana might have a fielder’s choice, but it wasn’t to be.
Second baseman Tyler Cerny’s throw to second for the force sailed into left field. Pinch-runner Patrick Herrera scored on the play to break the deadlock. A sacrifice fly later made it 3-1.
It was just the dark moment before the Hoosiers shined bright.