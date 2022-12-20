BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was already in for some changes with point guard Xavier Johnson out of its Tuesday home game against Elon after he suffered a foot injury at Kansas last Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Hoosiers had their apple cart upset a bit further as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo also missed the game.
It was an unfamiliar crew on the floor but a familiar result for the Hoosiers inside Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. Indiana dominated Elon to the tune of a 96-72 victory.
Indiana wasn’t going to let a short-handed rotation prevent the Hoosiers from protecting their home-floor. The Hoosiers have won all seven of their games in Bloomington this season.
“We love playing at home. We feel most comfortable here, and it was definitely good to be back,” Indiana guard Miller Kopp said.
Race Thompson had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino had a career-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with seven assists. His one demerit was five turnovers.
On a night where several players got a much longer look than usual, both C.J. Gunn (11 points) and Logan Duncomb (10 points) set career scoring highs to go with Hood-Schifino.
“Coach tells me and other guys to stay ready and be ready to hoop. That’s what I did,” Gunn said. “Last year, I was used to playing against tiddlywinks. This year, it’s a different level of all.”
As for the absences? This was only partially a load management situation. Indiana coach Mike Woodson explained the situation for Geronimo and Jackson-Davis.
“Jordan’s injury is a dislocated finger, and he tried to go a little yesterday. Trayce went a little yesterday, but then he had to — he backed off, and we decided to just hold him out. I don’t know if he’ll play on Friday or not. We’ll see,” Woodson said. “With Geronimo it’s basically how much pain he can tolerate with his dislocated finger bandaged. Time will tell.”
Johnson’s status is also in doubt. He was in a walking boot and was using a medical scooter after he injured his right foot at Kansas last Saturday. It is expected his injury status will be updated Wednesday.
Hood-Schifino did look more confident running the offense.
“(Johnson) is a big loss, but Fino (Hood-Schifino) is definitely making strides. He’s our hardest worker. We’re super-comfortable with where he’s at and where he’s going,” Kopp said.
It wasn’t a roaring start for Indiana. With Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway starting in place of Jackson-Davis and Johnson, communication wasn’t spot on. Indiana led 17-9 early on, but it wasn’t a masterpiece.
Elon briefly raised Indiana’s blood pressure with a spurt of 3-point conversions. The Phoenix, who haven’t beaten a Division I team, made five 3-pointers in succession. Indiana’s lead was just 27-25 with 7:08 left in the half as Elon made six of its first eight 3-pointers.
Normal service resumed for Indiana shortly afterwards. The Hoosiers got into a better rhythm, moved better away from the ball and reeled off 13 scoring trips out of its final 18 to end the first half. Elon seized up from 3-point range at the same time. It didn’t make another 3-pointer after its hot streak, as Indiana cruised to a 47-29 halftime lead.
Elon cut its deficit to a low of 15 points in the second half, but the Hoosiers were never in serious danger. Indiana methodically increased its lead by sharing the ball well. The Hoosiers had 13 assists on 21 second-half field goals. Hood-Schifino provided five of them.
“With X being out, guys have got to step up and play and make plays, and I thought for the most part everybody did that,” Woodson said. “I don’t like the fact that we gave up 72 points. That’s something I always seem to watch. We’ve got to be better in that area.”
Indiana has one more game before Christmas Day. Kennesaw State is scheduled to visit Assembly Hall on Friday.
However, with a major winter storm and Arctic temperatures set to bear down on the middle of the country Thursday, several college basketball games scheduled for Thursday or Friday have been moved up, postponed or canceled in anticipation of the storm.
As of Tuesday evening, an Indiana spokesman said there has been no discussion on Indiana’s part to alter the game time. It is still on as scheduled.