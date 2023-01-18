Since Indiana's men's basketball team resumed its season Jan. 5, it has played two Big Ten road games — at Iowa and Penn State.
The losing outcomes of both left a bad taste in the mouths of Hoosiers fans and sent Indiana on a three-game spiral that knocked it out of the rankings and threatened to ruin NCAA Tournament hopes.
While both games finished poorly, especially the 85-66 loss at Penn State, Indiana didn't start badly in either game. With another Big Ten road trip on tap -- the Hoosiers visit Illinois for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday -- it's not about how the Hoosiers start but how they finish.
That's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson relayed prior to the contest against the Fighting Illini.
"I thought our last two road games we got off to a decent start. Even the Penn State game, I thought it was back and forth, and eventually they just smacked us, and we didn't answer the bell. But the main thing is just staying with them, what we do and playing hard. That's the biggest key on the road," Woodson said.
"You have to defend and rebound the ball. You can't gift them points. It's hard enough playing on the road, but you go out on the road and you throw the ball all over the gym and give them easy opportunities to score, it beats what your offense is all about, rather, because it puts so much pressure on you to get stops every time down on the floor."
Defense was a glaring problem at Iowa and Penn State as both shot over 45% from the field. Against the Hawkeyes, the Hoosiers conceded 13 offensive rebounds, too.
Indiana has improved in the turnover department it peaked with 16 in a Jan. 8 home game against Northwestern. Indiana has dropped its total in each game since with just eight against Wisconsin on Saturday.
It's no coincidence, then, Indiana (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) finally broke a three-game losing streak Saturday with a convincing 63-45 victory over Wisconsin, a much-needed bit of relief.
Indiana guard Miller Kopp hopes Indiana can sustain a defensive effort that held the Badgers to 45 points and 32.1% shooting.
"The biggest thing for us was our sense of urgency. We came in with our backs against the wall, and we knew we had to come out and defend. That's our calling card that we had success with last year. We had to set the tone first and the game would fall into place," Kopp said. "
Illinois (13-5, 4-3) went through a rough patch much as Indiana did. Illinois lost its first three Big Ten contests but has rallied to get back above .500 with wins over Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota.
The common thread in the four-game Illini win streak has been improved offense. Illinois averaged 47.1% from the field in the four victories. The offensive balance from the Illini might be the best Indiana has faced since it played and lost to Arizona on Dec. 10.
Five different Illini have broken into double-figure scoring during their win streak, led by guards Terrence Shannon (19.3 points per game during the streak) and Matt Mayer (14.5). Bigs Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja provide muscle in the lane, and freshman Jayden Epps is a scoring threat off the bench.
Woodson is impressed with Illinois' defense, too.
"Their defense has picked up. I thought, you know, watching Minnesota (a 78-60 Illinois victory Monday), they got up from a defensive standpoint and when they turn it over, they make you -- because they get the ball up and down the floor. They have got a nice mixture of guys," Woodson said.
Though it's still relatively early in the Big Ten season, the game has conference implications for Indiana. A win would stick the Hoosiers right back into the very large middle of the pack as most of the conference is floating at or within a game above or below .500. A loss would put Indiana three games under .500 in the Big Ten race, which might be a hole too deep to climb out of.
NO TIMELINE ON INJURED HOOSIERS
Woodson was asked about the status of injured Hoosiers Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson. Neither is due to return to action anytime soon.
"The bottom line -- they are not on the basketball floor. They are in rehab. They basically are in the training room doing rehab. You know, I don't go in the training room and inquire about what they are doing or get involved. That's not my expertise," Woodson said. "So when (athletic trainer) Tim (Garl) tells me they are ready to get back out on the floor, then I'll let you guys know that. But that's not any time soon, I don't think."
Kopp said the adjustment continues to be difficult without two of Indiana's most experienced players.
"We're still in that adjustment period. Losing those two guys, and for me as a shooter -- a guy who relies on the point guard to find me -- I miss X and I miss Race, too. I felt that impact pretty quickly as a shooter. It's something we're still going through," Kopp said.