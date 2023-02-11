ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When No. 18 Indiana took a one-point lead with 2:58 left against Michigan, basketball logic would suggest there would be a lot more give-and-take to sort out before the buzzer sounded.
Except this time, there wasn’t. The Hoosiers were struggling to score down the stretch at Michigan’s Crisler Center. To protect its slim lead, Indiana had to hold the Wolverines scoreless for five straight possessions.
When Indiana’s Miller Kopp defended Michigan’s Jett Howard into a guarded, air-ball 3-pointer with no time left, the Hoosiers had one for the thumb to complete the defensive glove they put on the Wolverines when it mattered most.
Indiana trailed for 33:54 of game time, but the late stops held sway as the Hoosiers survived in a 62-61 victory.
“After every media timeout, we were like, ‘Let’s get three stops in a row.’ Get a kill. Get a kill. Get a kill.’ That’s what you have to do on the road,” Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis said.
Winners of eight in nine games, Indiana (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) are currently all alone in second place in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers inched a half-game ahead of Northwestern and Rutgers with the triumph.
The five stops Indiana made down the stretch came after the Hoosiers were already on a run of three consecutive stops to give them a chance to take the lead. So it was eight empty trips by Michigan to finish the contest.
After struggling badly in the first 10 minutes of the game, Indiana was solid defensively in the second half, holding the Wolverines to 32% shooting.
“They had 21 points at the 10-minute mark, and I’m sitting in the timeout and I’m saying, ‘Guys, if we keep at this pace they’re going to double that (by halftime).’ They ended up with 37. … I felt good from a defensive standpoint,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Offensively, it was a two-man show for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 21 points, including the free throws at 2:58 that nudged Indiana in front. The duo combined to take 43 of Indiana’s 53 field goal attempts.
“Our chemistry is very high,” Jackson-Davis said. “We read off of each other, and just going through this season practicing and getting game experience has really helped us.”
Hunter Dickinson led Michigan (14-11, 8-6) with 16 points.
Indiana’s defensive lockdown came without one important piece. Forward Race Thompson was held out due to precautionary reasons. Woodson said Thompson experienced pain on the bus ride to the game.
The final 2:58 was agony as much as ecstasy for the Hoosiers. Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin missed at 2:27, but Jackson-Davis lost the handle on the ball with 2:10 left near mid-court.
Thus began a pattern. Dug McDaniel was blocked by Jackson-Davis with 1:51 remaining, only to have Malik Reneau turn it over. Michigan followed with a turnover of its own as Trey Galloway stepped in front of a Terrance Williams II entry pass.
The teams traded two more misses, but when Jackson-Davis was fouled by Dickinson on a reach-in with 12 seconds left, it seemed the Hoosiers could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
Expect Jackson-Davis missed the front end of the one-and-one. It was Michigan’s game to take with the final possession and 8.3 seconds left.
Indiana didn’t let the Wolverines take it. Galloway cut off Bufkin’s drive to the rim, and Bufkin was forced to kick it out to Howard at the top of the key. Kopp gave Howard no space, and Howard’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer didn’t come close.
“We refused to give up good looks, and they struggled. We didn’t do much better, but we had the cushion from an offensive standpoint to secure it,” Woodson said.
Indiana wasn’t at the races for most of the first half. Michigan’s offense was crisp. The Wolverines made three of their first five 3-pointers, but worse than that, Indiana allowed Michigan to get to the rim at will.
The Wolverines scored 22 points in the paint in the opening half … and that was with Dickinson in foul trouble.
The Hoosiers had seven turnovers, and offense outside of Jackson-Davis was largely a rumor. Michigan rode its offensive efficiency to a 32-21 lead with 6:27 left.
Indiana finally got itself calibrated in the last four minutes of the first half. Hood-Schifino began to complement Jackson-Davis’s scoring, and nine of Michigan’s 14 empty first-half possessions were in the run-up to halftime. Indiana closed its gap to 37-33.
Up until the final sequence, Indiana had been close but held at arm’s length by the Wolverines through most of the second half. Twice before its final lead, the Hoosiers pushed ahead by one, only to have Michigan take the lead back. A pattern Indiana finally stopped in the final 2:58.
“As far as the team, this shows our character -- toughness and playing hard. To go on the road and beat a team like Michigan in this hostile environment? That’s big time,” Hood-Schifino said.
The Hoosiers next travel to Northwestern on Wednesday.