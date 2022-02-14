BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana is in the midst of its worst stretch of basketball of the season, trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
It won’t get any easier when the Hoosiers host No. 15 Wisconsin on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9 p.m., ESPN). IU had Wisconsin down by 22 points in the first half in its first meeting Dec. 8 but couldn’t finish the Badgers off, falling 64-59 at the Kohl Center.
IU (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) is 0-for the month of February, with its last win coming Jan. 30 at Maryland. Since then, the Hoosiers have fallen to No. 12 Illinois at home, at Northwestern in a game in which five players were suspended and at No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.
“It’s a three-game losing streak,” IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway said. “We know that. We also have to come together, keep fighting, competing. I think we’ve done a great job preparing these couple of days, and I think we will be ready.”
IU coach Mike Woodson reiterated a theme on his radio show he’s shared throughout the season -- the Hoosiers are a program still learning how to win after five straight seasons missing the NCAA Tournament. Woodson said it’s his job to get the program over the hump over the final six games.
“We need to learn how to win and know what it’s like to play in that NCAA Tournament because there’s nothing like it," Woodson said. "It’s fun. It’s what you come to college to play basketball for.”
Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) is in the battle for the conference title but is coming off a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers. Wisconsin sophomore swingman Johnny Davis, who burned IU by scoring 23 points in the first meeting between the two schools, is averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.
“Johnny Davis -- this guy is considered player of the year, and he’s played that way,” Woodson said. “Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl -- they’ve got a solid starting five, and that’s where the bulk of the minutes come, and that’s where the damage is done. …
“They’ve got a solid ballclub, and you’ve got to commit yourself to 40 minutes, which when we played there we committed ourselves to 38-and-a-half minutes, and it wasn’t enough.”
The 6-foot-4 Galloway will be among the perimeter defenders assigned to contain Davis.
“We know what he does and his tendencies, so obviously he’s going to be a hard matchup, but it’s not just one guy guarding him,” Galloway said. “It’s all five of us being there and being ready to defend, so I think if we lock in on our principles and do what we’re supposed to do, I think we should do a pretty good job.”
Offensively, IU will look to get preseason All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis on track. Jackson-Davis has gone just 12-of-35 from the floor over his last three games, averaging 12 points and 7.3 rebounds during that stretch.
“We can do even better of finding him deep down in the post and use his quickness a little bit more,” Galloway said. “He knows that. He knows what he’s got to do. He’s going to figure it out, and we know how good of a player he is. So we’re going to keep getting him the ball in the post.”
BATES BREAKS SLUMP
IU freshman guard Tamar Bates broke out of a prolonged slump Saturday at Michigan State, matching his season high with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from 3-point range.
“It was a humbling experience for me, not getting too rattled and not being shaken up by the so-called slump,” Bates said. “Just staying the course, recognizing what was going on and knowing that there are hills and valleys on this journey.”
Bates said he kept his mind right through the cold stretch through meditation, reading and conversations with his father. Bates said he’s read three books from motivational author John Gordon -- “The Garden”, “Sticking Together” and “The Energy Bus” -- along with a book chronicling George Taliaferro, the first African-American football player at IU and first selected in the NFL Draft.
“Everything starts up top,” Bates said. “That’s something that my dad, that he’s big on, and even last year, like in high school, like the guys that I was around with the coaching staff, that was something they stressed that was really important … recognizing my physical health is just as important as my mental health.”
