BLOOMINGTON -- The chief issue that’s been on the minds of Indiana’s football fans – who would be the starting quarterback? – was solved this week when Tayven Jackson was declared the winner in the position battle with Brendan Sorsby.
Quarterback battles always make headlines, but it’s been Indiana’s defense that has demonstrated the most consistent and the most notable improvement in the early days of the 2023 season.
Indiana’s defense ranks 14th nationally, allowing only 236.5 yards. Yes, one game was against FCS Indiana State, but the other was against No. 5 Ohio State, and the Hoosiers kept the Buckeyes reasonably under wraps, too.
The Hoosiers’ defense will get a big test Saturday when it takes on Louisville at noon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked offense in the country.
Faith, however, has been put in the bank after two solid games from the Hoosiers, so Indiana (1-1) feels it will be ready.
“Obviously got a big, big test coming up this week. So (I) feel good about where we are,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “We've got to keep elevating our defense each week.”
Statistically, Indiana’s defense has been balanced. Middle linebacker Aaron Casey is the leading tackler with 18, defensive backs Phillip Dunham and Louis Moore, defensive end Andre Carter and fellow linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar all join Casey among the leading tacklers.
Carter has four tackles for loss. Dunham and corner Nic Toomer have each had interceptions.
“We’re all trusting each other. We’re keeping it close with one another. Knowing that one of us has a responsibility and playing off of that,” Casey said.
Defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri has drawn praise from Allen in how he’s handled the defense and the personnel within it.
“I wanted to bring someone in to learn our stuff and then add to it. And that would allow us to really take this where I knew I needed to take it to,” Allen said. “I just feel like he's a very, very thorough, extremely bright, humble guy that listens to his assistants. I sit in on most of the meetings, between that and offense, going back and forth.”
Guerrieri hasn’t used any magic formula in improving an Indiana defense that ranked 119th out of 131 FBS teams in 2022.
“We challenged them early on. I think the first two weeks they’ve taken that challenge. Each week, though, it’s got to keep it in the climb. Technique and fundamentals wins games, not some cool scheme. I’m pleased with the effort from that standpoint,” Guerrieri said.
Casey noted Guerrieri works from back to front when preparing his plan.
“He’s a serious guy when it comes to game preparation. He wants to make sure everyone is in the right position,” Casey said. “He starts in the back, but he makes sure the linebackers and defensive linemen are in the right position as well.”
Louisville (2-0) will certainly be a test for the Indiana defense. Like Indiana, the Cardinals have played one conference game and one FCS contest. Louisville edged Georgia Tech 39-34 in Atlanta on Sept. 1 and drop-kicked Murray State 56-0 on Sept. 7.
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm naturally took some players to Louisville he was familiar with in West Lafayette and one prominent example is quarterback Jack Plummer.
Plummer played at Purdue from 2018-21 before he transferred to California in 2022, where he started 12 games. Plummer has thrown for 494 yards in his new digs in the Derby City.
Louisville’s most dangerous weapon, however, has been running back Jawhar Jordan. He’s averaged a whopping 16.5 yards per carry, amassing 231 rushing yards on just 14 carries.
“He’s very important to what they do, a very important player. Comparison-wise, the (TreVeyon) Henderson kid from Ohio State from a speed perspective, he’s one of those guys if he gets a crease, he can take it to the house. He has more power than you’d think he’d have at his size,” Allen said, referring to Jordan’s 5-foot-9 frame.
Louisville’s defense wasn’t great against the Yellowjackets, ceding 488 total yards, including 313 via the air -- good potential news for Jackson.
The Indiana-Louisville matchup is one of six between the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was supposed to be the start of a three-year series with the Cardinals, but Indiana bought its way out of the two remaining contests.