EVANSTON, Ill. -- In a game Indiana needed to regain momentum for an NCAA Tournament berth, the Hoosiers were left short-handed due to an ill-timed lapse in judgment from five scholarship players on its roster.
IU coach Mike Woodson suspended the five players – including the starting backcourt of Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson – for violation of team rules before Tuesday night’s game against Northwestern. The result was predictable. Playing with just seven scholarship players, the Hoosiers wore down in the second half in a 59-51 loss to the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Also suspended were freshman guard Tamar Bates, sophomore guard Khristian Lander and senior center Michael Durr. Woodson hasn’t decided yet whether the five players will be available before IU’s next game Saturday at Michigan State.
“I’m not going to give you all the in-house things,” Woodson said. “They broke rules, and they were punished for it. If we’re going to be a team and you set rules guys have got to obey by as a team, then that’s what you’ve got to do.
“You’ve got to do all the necessary things to help your team on and off the floor. It just doesn’t start on the floor. You’ve got to do all the necessary things off the floor as well. That’s where we are.”
IU (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) is on its first two-game losing streak of the season and will begin a stretch of three straight games against ranked teams Saturday at the No. 17 Spartans.
Asked whether the loss at Northwestern was a missed opportunity, Woodson responded: “I’m looking at it as doing the right thing for our university and our team. You talk about building a team -- I’m a building a culture here. I’m not here to mess around with guys who don’t want to do what’s asked of them. And if they don’t, then they’ve got to go. That’s how I look at it. I’m going to bring in players that want to be proud and wear that uniform proudly. That’s what it’s all about.”
With Stewart and Johnson out, IU went with a starting lineup of Trey Galloway at point guard, Anthony Leal at shooting guard, Miller Kopp at forward, Race Thompson at forward and Trayce Jackson-Davis at center. Woodson worked with the makeshift lineup at shootaround Tuesday afternoon.
“At the end of the day, we’re out there shooting with the guys we’ve got,” Jackson-Davis said. “Obviously, they are disappointed in themselves. We’ve still got a lot of basketball, got seven games left, but for the guys who came out, we fought tonight.”
Galloway scored nine of IU’s first 14 points, helping the Hoosiers jump to an early 14-8 lead to the delight of thousands of Hoosiers fans that packed Northwestern’s home arena. After IU fell behind 21-19, the Hoosiers went on another spirited 8-0 run, going up 27-21 on a Jordan Geronimo 3-pointer.
IU went into halftime up 30-26 as Northwestern struggled from the perimeter, going just 1-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half.
But with IU up 35-28, the Hoosiers went 5:51 without a point during a 13-0 Northwestern run. Northwestern forward Robbie Beran capped that run with a 3-pointer, putting the Wildcats up 41-35.
“It’s a tough spot right there,” Galloway said. “We’ve got to find ways inside to get the ball to Race and Trayce. I thought we weren’t doing a good of that for that period of time.”
Thompson finished with 14 points, while Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Jackson-Davis struggled finishing around the basket, though, going just 4-of-13 from the floor.
Galloway had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out with 2:48 left. That left Leal playing point guard for the remainder of the game.
“Fatigue set in because we couldn’t go anywhere else with our ballclub, and you’ve got to give Northwestern credit,” Woodson said. “They played their butts off in the second half.”
Point guard Boo Buie led Northwestern (12-10, 5-8) with 18 points. Guard Chase Audige added 12 points and two steals.
After a Thompson runner cut Northwestern’s lead to 48-45, Audige answered with a big shot, banking in a 3-ponter to put Northwestern back up 51-45 with 5:36 left.
Defensively, IU held Northwestern to just 31.9% shooting and 18.5% (5-of-27) from 3-point range. But the Hoosiers couldn’t generate enough offense with a short-handed group, shooting just 37% from the floor and 25% (4-of-16) from 3-point range.
“All of the guys who played tonight played extremely well,” Woodson said. “Unfortunately, their teammates let them down by doing the things that they’ve done. So we’ve got to regroup as a team and start getting ready for Michigan State.”
