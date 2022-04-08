BLOOMINGTON – It hasn’t taken long for California transfer J.H. Tevis to establish himself as a leader on Indiana’s defensive line this spring.
An edge rusher versatile enough to play inside, Tevis earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors at Cal last season, finishing with 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups.
The 6-foot-4, 281-pound Tevis already has made an impression this spring with his maturity and work ethic.
“One aspect was proving myself to both the coaches and players that I am here to win, work hard and play hard,” Tevis said. “That was one aspect. And the other aspect is how can I bring my past experiences with me and what I have learned from the other side of the country or my life in general to try to help improve whatever I can around here in terms of what I can control?”
New IU defensive line coach Paul Randolph said Tevis has made a positive contribution to the position group.
“He has played a lot of football,” Randolph said. “His knowledge on and off the field, the way he carries himself as a leader, then he has been leading long enough where he understands when it is time to get on his teammates but also when it is time to build them back up.”
Tevis said one of the main reasons for his decision to transfer to IU was academic. He wanted to pursue a masters in business administration, which was only offered for a select number of students at Cal.
“They were already on my radar academically, then Coach (Tom) Allen with his energy and his coaching style and just the rest of the staff and the players, I just felt like I was a great fit,” Tevis said. “It was really a no brainer from the beginning. When I got here to Bloomington, I really felt like this was a great match for me football wise, socially and academically.”
NEW COACH, NEW FACES
With Randolph as a first-year coach, he’s been able to bring along several new faces that arrived on IU’s defensive line from the transfer portal. They include Tevis and former Ole Miss defensive linemen LeDarrius Cox (6-4, 319) and Patrick Lucas (6-3, 320).
“The new guys, the transfers (who) were brought in -- knowledge wise, maturity wise and then ability wise I’m excited about them,” Randolph said. “Brought in some size, brought in quite a bit of size with the older guys and then with the younger guys just seeing them as pups, as babies and then just development every day.”
Key returning players on the defensive line include defensive tackles Sio Nofoagatoto’a and Demarcus Ellioit and defensive end James Head.
“I'm really enjoying the room, first and foremost, the character, the people, the energy that they have, the brotherhood that they have started forging already,” Randolph said. “They really take care of each other, coaching, teaching different techniques. The maturity in the room, for me, is really exciting.”
FRESHMAN MAKING STRIDES
Randolph said incoming freshman Nick James, an early enrollee and four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made progress this spring. The 6-2, 293-pound James was rated the 16th-best defensive tackle nationally by rivals in the Class of 2022.
“He’s been working his tail off, all the way back to when workouts started to now, and he’s progressing daily,” Randolph said. “You know, little techniques, things of that nature. He is a very intelligent young man, so he’s picking up the system quite fast.”
Randolph said James has been working extra with IU strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman to get bigger, faster and stronger.
“I’m excited about his skillset, and I’m excited to get him ready to go when that time comes,” Randolph said.