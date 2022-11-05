The belief is back in Bloomington when it comes to Indiana's flagship sport.
No men's basketball season has been as widely anticipated and as highly-touted since 2016-17, when the Hoosiers were ranked 11th in the preseason polls.
This time the Hoosiers are preseason Big Ten favorites and are ranked 13th in the preseason Associated Press poll. With beloved Indiana legend Mike Woodson leading his second season in charge as head coach, Indiana fans are aligned in their belief a return to national championship-level contention is imminent.
Faith in the Hoosiers is based on what we know versus what we don't. The Big Ten saw an exodus of talent. Only three of the 11 players on the Big Ten's first and second all-conference teams return in 2022-23.
The Hoosiers have an embarrassment of riches in comparison. Four starters return. One, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, is hoping the season is a launching pad to make him a national player of the year candidate. Guard Xavier Johnson and forward Race Thompson are rock solid. Newcomers Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau have high upsides.
All seems in-place for a special season, but there's a cautionary tale lurking in the shadows.
It should be remembered the last time Indiana had high expectations, the Hoosiers fell flat with an 18-16 season and 7-11 Big Ten season that cost Tom Crean his job. That fate is unlikely for Woodson, but while the prospects are promising on paper, nothing is yet written.
Here are five things to watch for once Indiana's season commences Monday when Morehead State visits Simon J. Skojdt Assembly Hall:
5. Negotiating a tricky schedule
Woodson has significantly upgraded an Indiana non-conference schedule that was weak under both previous coach Archie Miller and his predecesor Crean. Last year, with a slate Woodson largely inherited, Indiana's nonconference schedule was an abysmal 319th in Kenpom.com's rankings.
It is extremly unlikely the Hoosiers will find themselves near the bottom of Division I again. It's likely to be the opposite. An away game at Xavier on Nov. 18 for the annual Big Ten-Big East Gavitt Games event is a palate cleanser. In December, Indiana's nonconference schedule ramps up significantly.
No. 1 North Carolina visits Assembly Hall on Nov. 30 in an ACC-Big Ten Challenge battle royale.
Two games sandwiched around final exams will really be the supreme test for the Hoosiers. Indiana plays No. 17 Arizona on a neutral floor in the Las Vegas Clash at the MGM Grand on Dec. 10. One week later, the Hoosiers play No. 5 Kansas at legendary Phog Allen Fieldhouse, a home-and-home series Woodson initiated.
If Indiana can survive those contests -- or even get a split -- it augers very well for the Big Ten campaign and Indiana's postseason aspirations. Even if the Hoosiers don't get wins, their nonconference strength-of-schedule will give them leeway for NCAA Tournament consideration once Big Ten play begins.
4. What will the rotation look like?
Jackson-Davis, Johnson, Thompson and Kopp are unassailable in the starting five. The production of Jackson-Davis, Johnson and Thompson speaks for itself. Kopp has Woodson's trust and isn't likely to be shaken out of the starting lineup.
Parker Stewart's vacated starting spot is destined for super-freshman Hood-Schifino, the Hoosiers' freshman guard from Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-6 guard has been impressive in two preseason games, averaging 13 points on a combined 11-for-16 shooting against Marian and Saint Francis.
Fellow freshman Reneau will also get significant minutes. The 6-9 forward from Miami started in Jackson-Davis's place against Marian and was extremely productive in both exhibition contests. He averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, including five offensive boards against Marian.
Jordan Geronimo's instant offense -- he was nearly as productive as Johnson and Thompson were when his per-40 minute point production (13.8 points per 40) is taken into account -- accentuates his importance.
Trey Galloway still figures to be in the mix. Woodson gave guard Tamar Bates significant minutes against St. Francis. The Hoosiers would be in good stead if Anthony Leal could play his way into an integral role.
3. Will the defense hold up?
There's no reason to believe it won't. The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in field goal defense in 2022 as they held Big Ten foes to a stingy 41.3% in conference games.
Indiana held its own inside the arc as Big Ten opponents made only 15.4 2-point field goals per game. The Hoosiers pushed teams out to the 3-point line where Big Ten opponents were forced to shoot nearly 23 of their shots from long range.
All of the elements that made Indiana so unforgiving are back in place. Jackson-Davis is the best rim-protector returning to the Big Ten at 2.3 blocks per game.
Johnson and Thompson don't have huge steal numbers, but they do harass enemy ball-handlers and can force mistakes.
Indiana should be stingy again.
2. Can Indiana diversify its offense?
As good as the Hoosiers' defense was, in its 20 Big Ten games, the point differential was 67.2-67.2.
Indiana did not score enough, and it proved costly in close games. The Hoosiers were 2-7 in games decided by five points or less or in overtime against Big Ten opponents.
Scoring in the paint isn't a problem as both Jackson-Davis and Thompson converted over 50% of their shots overall and were both near 60% on 2-point shots.
It's the 3-point shooting that was problematic. Indiana was second-last in the Big Ten at 31.9% in conference games. The Hoosiers were also second-last in attempts.
The exhibition games didn't clear the waters. Johnson was a combined 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Kopp, who had a season where he shot 39% from 3-point range at previous stop Northwestern, did make 2-for-2 in the finale against St. Francis. The Hoosiers need improvement from Kopp.
Hood-Schifino demonstrated high-end shooting ability from the arc in high school. The Hoosiers are hoping freshman C.J. Gunn, who was a 37.4% 3-point shooter at Lawrence North, can help, too. Gunn was 2-for-3 from long range against Marian, but slumped to 1-for-5 against St. Francis.
1. Living up to expectations
Indiana is a known quantity, and in the chaotic world of college athletics, where players are transferring at a record rate, proven experience is worth its weight in gold.
However, it shouldn't be forgotten the Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten in 2022, a full two games off of the two-way tie for seventh place. The Hoosiers did quality for the NCAA Tournament, but it took a decent Big Ten tournament run to sneak in as a play-in team, and after Indiana got past Wyoming in the play-in, the Hoosiers were harshly dispatched 82-53 by St. Mary's in the first round.
The biggest question facing Indiana is whether it can live up to the responsibility of expectation. Fans think Indiana will be good. Opponents will give Indiana their best shot. Indiana's players have never had to face that level of expectation before, nor that respect from opponents, nor have they proven it in wins and losses.
A lot is being asked from a team that was below .500 in the Big Ten. Can they handle it?
We're about to find out.