The cliche in sports is you never want a team to beat you twice. In other words, don't let the lingering effect of one loss lead to another.
For No. 15 Indiana, it's more than just the usual rote words that accompany the cliche. Injuries have created a complicated reality as Northwestern visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a noon tipoff Sunday.
Indiana, which fell in an emotional 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday, lost forward Race Thompson to a knee injury in the first half against the Hawkeyes. Thompson was on crutches when he exited Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Indiana's sports information department confirmed Saturday that Thompson will be out indefinitely. Thompson had started 76 consecutive games for the Hoosiers.
The veteran forward joins starting point guard Xavier Johnson (broken foot) on the shelf.
However, Indiana's injury woes go beyond just those who can't play. The Hoosiers' fate against the Wildcats will likely be determined by whether Trayce Jackson-Davis comes in on the right side of questionable status.
Jackson-Davis continues to try to manage an aching back. He played a punishing 38 minutes against the Hawkeyes on a night in which Indiana was hoping to restrict his minutes. Jackson-Davis was in visible pain walking off the floor at halftime in the contest.
"I really just played through the pain. TG (head athletic trainer Tim Garl) put a patch on my back, kind of like Icy Hot just to stabilize. I just have to play through it, especially when my team needs me," Jackson-Davis said after the Iowa game.
Jackson-Davis has missed three games this season, all for precautionary reasons due to various injuries. There's not been a pattern to the games he missed, other than they were contests the Hoosiers could and did win without him.
If you want encouragement, Jackson-Davis played 37 minutes in a difficult win at Xavier on Nov. 18 then turned around and played 25 minutes against Miami (Ohio) two days later. However, Jackson-Davis sat out Indiana's next game against Little Rock.
For further encouragement, Jackson-Davis has played over 30 minutes in all of Indiana's three Big Ten games as well as their three high-profile contests against Xavier, Arizona and Kansas.
A big difference from those games, of course, is Indiana is short-handed. Indiana will be more dependent than ever on its All-American.
Jackson-Davis wouldn't have it any other way, at least based on how he approached the Iowa contest.
"I get it. (Indiana coach Mike Woodson) is trying to find me substitution methods, but at the same time, especially when I'm on a run, when we called a timeout, I felt like it wasn't the right time, so I just basically told him, 'You basically have to ride me to end,' unless we got a timeout or a media timeout and I'd rest then. I felt my teammates needed me in that moment and needed me in the game," Jackson-Davis said.
The situation will also challenge Woodson, who will need to stretch Indiana's bench more so than he did against the Hawkeyes. While roles changed, Indiana stuck with the same personnel that would have been in the rotation even without Thompson's injury.
Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau will both have to be part of the solution, though both struggled against Iowa on Thursday, especially on the defensive end.
The Northwestern game might be a chance for Kaleb Banks to show what he can do. The 6-foot-7 forward has played sparingly, topping 10 minutes just twice this season in 10 appearances. Banks has barely played against Indiana's tougher opponents.
If Jackson-Davis can't go, the Hoosiers will certainly have to call on Logan Duncomb to shoulder a much-larger load than he's had this season. Duncomb has topped 10 minutes just once, though he did score 10 points in 17 minutes in a 96-72 victory over Elon on Dec. 20.
"All I can do is wish Race and X (Johnson) a speedy recovery and that they get back, but until they get back, other guys have to step up, and I have to help them to get there," said Woodson on Indiana's injury situation.
Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) won't be an easy mark for the Hoosiers.
The Wildcats keep the pace down and defend well in the limited possessions they give to opponents. Northwestern ranks in the bottom 100 of Division I in pace of play but led Division I going into Saturday's game in two-point field goal defense. Opponents have shot just 29.9% inside the arc against them.
Much of that stopping power, however, was built against a soft nonconference schedule. Northwestern has been more generous in its three Big Ten contests. Northwestern is 10th in the Big Ten in conference-only field goal defense at 42.6%.
The Wildcats aren't going to be fazed by a road game. Northwestern has already won at Michigan State. Guards Chase Audige (15.8 points per game overall) and Boo Buie (13.9) have increased their scoring in Big Ten games at 17.3 (for Audige) and 15 (for Buie) respectively.