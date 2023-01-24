Indiana forward Race Thompson was under no illusions there might be a happy ending for him after Iowa’s Tony Perkins crashed into his right leg at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 5.
“When it first happened, I thought it was pretty much over with. The way it felt, the way I knew it looked, I pretty much thought my career was a wrap,” Thompson said Tuesday.
That was evident at the time, too, as Thompson slapped his hand on the hardwood in frustration and in fear.
Luckily for Thompson, the worst case scenario did not come to pass. After missing over half of the Iowa contest, plus four more games, Thompson returned to action Sunday as Indiana defeated Michigan State 82-69 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
He only played four minutes, contributing one steal and three fouls, but his return is a very welcome one for the Hoosiers.
Whether Thompson can go longer Wednesday as Indiana visits Minnesota (9 p.m. tipoff) remains to be seen. Thompson would not place a percentage on how healthy he is.
Up until the injury against Iowa, Thompson had started 76 consecutive games for the Hoosiers. A key cog, especially in the defensive attack, his absence sent Indiana reeling as it lost three in a row.
Thompson credits quick work by Iowa’s athletic training staff and long-time Indiana athletic trainer Tim Garl for a quick diagnosis that eased his mind and allowed for the recovery process to start.
“I can do everything I could do. I think it’s a confidence thing in what you can do,” Thompson said on his injury recovery.
Thompson’s absence was certainly a shock to Indiana’s system, especially defensively. In the game he was injured, Indiana led by 21, though that lead was already diminishing by the time Thompson got hurt. Indiana lost 91-89.
Further losses to Northwestern, and especially a road defeat at Penn State, seemed to indicate the Hoosiers were mortally damaged on the defensive side as they conceded 86.7 points and opponents converted 49.2% from the field in those three defeats.
Since then, however, Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) has given up just 59.6 points as opponents have shot 38%, a big reason Indiana has won three in a row. The influence of Thompson was felt in his absence as it took the Hoosiers time to adjust.
“The fight in practice and the intensity they’ve had when going through scouts while I’ve been out, the intensity has picked up and focus has been better,” Thompson said. “We have players who can score at will. If we can get stops on defense, we’ll be in every game with a chance to win.”
In his absence, Jordan Geronimo started. After a shaky start, Geronimo has averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks during Indiana’s win streak.
Thompson acknowledged he needs to fight his way back into the rotation, but he doesn’t take the process for granted.
“I have even more intensity and want to practice every day and want to be here, with that moment, and the flash of everything being done,” Thompson said. “I’m being grateful about continuing to play here and have the last couple of months to be with the guys, be able to play and be healthy.”
HOOSIERS HEAD TO MINNESOTA
Luck of the Big Ten scheduling draw means the Hoosiers will only see last-place Minnesota once this season.
In a year of parity in the Big Ten — second-place to 13th-place are separated by just 2 1/2 games — the Golden Gophers are a notable exception in a bad way.
Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) is two games adrift of 13th-place Nebraska in the basement. Bizarrely, the Gophers rank last in just one team statistical category.
Since Big Ten play resumed in early January, the Gophers have been relatively competitive. Three losses have been by five points or less, including a 60-56 defeat at Michigan on Sunday. Minnesota’s lone win of the Big Ten season was a 70-67 shocker at Ohio State on Jan. 12.
Much like Indiana, Minnesota prefers to get the ball inside the arc. Six-foot-11 sophomore forward Dawson Garcia (14.9 points per game) converts 44.7% of his shots. Morehead State transfer guard Da’Lon Cooper (10.8 points per game) converts 45.6%.
The Gophers will shoot threes, but Cooper (49%) is the only Minnesota player who converts above 34%.
Defensively, the one category in which the Gophers rank last is in 2-point shots conceded. That’s music to the ears of Indiana, which has leaned on Trayce Jackson-Davis to the tune of 33 points on average in the last two contests. Opponents are converting 48.5% on 2-point shots against the Gophers.
For Thompson — who hails from Plymouth, Minnesota, a Twin Cities suburb — his return from injury means even more considering he’ll get to play in front of family and friends at Williams Arena.
“Going back home means a little bit more to me. I never want to lose to the hometown team,” Thompson said.