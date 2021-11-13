BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 38-3 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:
• IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley is regressing. McCulley air-mailed several throws in going 7-for-20 for 98 yards Saturday in the loss.
McCulley should have been able to do more against a Rutgers defense without all three of its starting linebackers, though Rutgers coach Greg Schiano threw some different pressures at him in the second half once the Scarlet Knights built a 21-point lead.
“We just have to figure out how to pick those things up, block, do what we’ve got to do, make plays all around the field,” McCulley said.
• IU’s running backs failed to take advantage of increased playing time with Stephen Carr out. As a team, IU rushed for just 85 yards on 2.7 yards per carry.
Backups Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Chris Childers rushed for just 11 yards apiece. Charley Spegal got his first carries of the season and wound up with 14 yards on five carries, including a 2-yard run for a fourth-down conversion.
• IU’s run defense was ineffective with starting linebacker Cam Jones out. Rutgers rushed for 218 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and scored all five of its TDs on the ground.
