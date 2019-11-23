Three takeaways from Indiana’s 39-14 loss to No. 12 Michigan:
• Indiana’s offensive line had held up well this season, allowing just 15 sacks through its first 10 games. But the Hoosiers had issues protecting Peyton Ramsey on Saturday, allowing three sacks and three more QB hurries. Ramsey lost a fumble on a strip sack. Allen said Michigan’s defensive front caused problems throughout the game. Indiana also was unable to establish the run, generating just 97 yards on 37 carries.
• Sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden was solid defensively for the Hoosiers, finishing with six tackles, one tackle for loss and his first career interception. McFadden’s development has been a bright spot for IU’s defense this season.
• Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer threw some early punches in getting IU up 14-7, but Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown adjusted well, holding the Hoosiers scoreless for the final 44-plus minutes. On a third-and-1 from IU’s own 34-yard line in the second quarter, Michigan completely sniffed out a jet sweep play to receiver Donovan Hale, knocking him back for a 4-yard loss. It was during a stretch of three straight three-and-outs for IU’s offense in the second quarter, and the Hoosiers never gained their confidence back moving the ball.
