BLOOMINGTON – Since a historic season ended with 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, the Indiana football team has dealt with its share of offseason speed bumps.
Two captains – left tackle Coy Cronk and quarterback Peyton Ramsey – departed the team as graduate transfers. Redshirt sophomore running back Ronnie Walker also put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
IU lost special teams coach William Inge to Fresno State, defensive line coach Mark Hagen to Texas and, more recently, strength and conditioning coordinators David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea to Alabama.
Less than two weeks ago, rising junior tight end Peyton Hendershot, IU’s third-leading receiver with 52 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns, was suspended indefinitely after being arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend.
Through it all, Indiana football coach Tom Allen has maintained a mantra to his team – We Don’t Blink – a message he took to Twitter earlier this week.
“We've had some change,” Allen said. “We don't blink. We've had some guys make some mistakes. You don't blink. You have things that happen that you don't expect. You don't blink. And we talk that way with our guys. So when I sent that out, they knew exactly what I was talking about because we talk about a lot in our program.”
Allen said the slogan was developed when he was a linebackers coach at Ole Miss under Dave Wommack. At the time, Ole Miss used a land shark to describe its predatory defense, and in studying sharks, the staff discovered that sharks don’t blink because they don’t have eyelids.
But as IU opens spring practices on Saturday, Allen said he’s confident new faces on the coaching staff – adding Kevin Peoples as defensive line coach, Kevin Wright as tight ends coach, and Jason Jones as safeties coach – will help IU continue progress from its eight-win season in 2019. Allen said he met with his players earlier this week and asked them to trust him to find strength and conditioning coaches as highly regarded and respected as Ballou and Rhea.
“I said, how many of you guys knew Dave Ballou before you came here, and like six guys raised their hand, and this whole room was pretty full,” Allen said. “And I said, how many guys knew Dr. Rhea before you came here, and one guy raised his hand and that was Kevin Wright, who they worked together at IMG.
“We found them and we brought them here, and they did a phenomenal job, so I said, I'm just going to ask you to trust me, and we'll make the best decision, the best fit for this program and bring in a guy that's going to, just like before, take the program (from) where it's at to another level.”
Indiana did receive some good news on Friday when rising sophomore running back Sampson James decided to stay with the team after putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.
“Sometimes you make mistakes, and he's admitted that, and it's been a few days, but we love Sampson,” Allen said. “Nothing changes. Peyton Hendershot's status has not changed, so no update with that, but as that evolves and continues, I'll let you know.”
Other notes as spring practice begins Saturday:
– Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he’s maintained his weight at 220 pounds while rehabbing a season-ending injury last November to repair a broken joint in his collarbone. He began throwing in mid-January and is full go for spring drills. “It was a quick process,” Penix said. “It wasn't bad. I knew how bad I wanted to play, and I knew how bad I just wanted to be in this position. I never blinked, like Coach Allen said. I never blinked at all, and I was always focused on getting back and making sure that I could do whatever I can to make sure I don't have to go through that again.”
– Sophomore wide receiver and kick returner David Ellis was listed as a running back on the spring roster on Friday. Ellis lined up last season at running back in the second half of a 35-0 win over Rutgers and also took a few carries on end-around plays last season, finishing his freshman year with nine carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
“Dave Ellis is going to be able to be a versatile guy for us, already has been, playing running back as well as slot receiver and he has the skill set to really play inside or outside receiver and specialize in returning kicks and punts,” Allen said. “But he will do some work at running back.”
– Allen said going into the spring he views the secondary and receivers as the strength of the program, with question marks on the offensive line after losing Cronk, right guard Simon Stepaniak, and center Hunter Littejohn, three players who combined for 25 starts last season.
“We have more younger guys there that I want to see develop," Allen said. "It's going to be critical that they develop for both depth and just finding out who are going to be the guys.”
