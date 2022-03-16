DAYTON, Ohio -- Indiana turned to its most reliable scorer and a surprise contributor to outlast Wyoming and post its first NCAA Tournament win since 2016.
Behind 29 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and 15 points off the bench from sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo, the 12th-seeded Hoosiers knocked off the 12th-seeded Cowboys 66-58 before a pro-IU crowd Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena.
Indiana (21-13) was set to travel across three time zones on an overnight charter flight to Portland, Oregon, to face fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s in the first round on Thursday.
“We’ll get in sometime (Wednesday),” Indiana coach Mike Woodson “And we’ll spend the whole day getting ready, try to find a gym where we can do some work and get ready for Thursday.”
It was the first NCAA Tournament win for Indiana since beating rival Kentucky 73-67 in the Round of 32 in Des Moines, Iowa, six years ago.
Jackson-Davis, like the rest of his teammates, was playing in his first NCAA Tournament game. He shined on the big stage, going 10-of-16 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the foul line to post his fourth straight game scoring more than 20 points.
“This environment, even for a First Four game, was a surreal environment,” Jackson-Davis said. “I’ve always dreamed about playing in this tournament, and finally being able to live out that dream and just performing at the highest level, I’m truly grateful.”
IU needed to maintain defensive intensity and focus throughout the game to earn the win. The Hoosiers couldn’t put Wyoming away because they struggled from the perimeter, shooting 41.9% from the field and 2-of-13 from 3-point range.
There were some early jitters, as IU made just five of its first 20 shot attempts and missed several close shots around the basket. But IU built a 30-25 halftime lead by scoring 11 points off 13 Wyoming turnovers.
“We’ve been great defensively all year,” Woodson said. “And I thought early on we couldn’t find offense, and they couldn’t find it. And I told our guys in the huddle, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a grind -- one of those ugly games. But we’ve got to stay the course.’”
The 6-foot-6 Geronimo provided a major lift. He scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and also was tough defensively and on the boards, with seven rebounds and one blocked shot while helping guard Wyoming post players Graham Ike and Hunter Thompson.
Geronimo made some big second-half shots, including a corner 3-pointer that put IU up 43-37 and a short jumper that extended IU’s lead to 56-47 with 3:11 remaining.
“Geronimo has been a key to our run,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I wasn’t surprised at all. He’s an energy guy. He’s going to rebound. He’s going to go get things on the top of the backboard and dunk it hard.”
Geronimo, who missed the Iowa game with a leg injury he suffered against Illinois, credited trainer Tim Garl for his quick recovery.
“He helped me through plenty of treatment sessions, just getting my ankle right,” Geronimo said. “Rehabbing and all of that stuff.”
Point guard Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming (25-9) with 29 points, but had 10 of Wyoming’s 19 turnovers. Ike added 17 points, but IU was able to limit his effectiveness by getting him into foul trouble. Ike sat the final 5:39 of the first half with two fouls and picked up his fourth foul with 6:39 remaining.
“We knew once the big fellow, Ike, had a few fouls early, we had the advantage on the inside,” Woodson said.
A Maldonado four-point play cut Indiana’s lead to 60-54 with 1:30 remaining, but Jackson-Davis answered with an inside basket with 1:02 left to put Indiana back up 62-54. From there, Indiana was able to close the game out at the foul line, making four of its final five attempts.
Indiana outrebounded Wyoming 39-30 and outscored the Cowboys 16-6 in second-chance points, a big factor in the outcome of the game.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full on the glass,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “Been a really good defensive rebounding team all year, but give them credit.”
