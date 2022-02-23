BLOOMINGTON – The losses are mounting. The bubble could burst. But to Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, it’s about staying in the moment.
IU (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) faces a must-win game Thursday when it hosts Maryland at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (7 p.m., FS1). The Hoosiers are looking to break a five-game losing streak. The last one was painful, as IU failed to hold a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation Monday night in an 80-69 overtime loss at No. 22 Ohio State.
“We’re hungry,” Jackson-Davis said. “Ohio State, that’s a game we should have won. Both of those teams, Ohio State and Wisconsin, they are both games that went down to the wire. We had the lead with two to three minutes left. We just had to finish them out.”
Jackson-Davis said it’s important for IU to learn from the recent losses but not dwell on them.
“It’s demoralizing to lose, but you can’t feed off of that,” Jackson-Davis said. “You’ve got to be ready for the next game because college basketball comes quick. You’ve got a game two to three days (later). If you are still living in the past -- you’ve just got to keep going, and you’ve just got to keep building.”
Jackson-Davis could draw from his own experiences as a player. As a freshman in 2019-20, he recalled IU bouncing back from a four-game losing streak to reach 20 wins.
“We really turned the ship around,” Jackson-Davis said. “I believe we would have made the (NCAA) tournament (if not for the COVID pandemic).”
Last season, though, IU lost six in a row in February and March to finish the season 12-15, which led to former coach Archie Miller being fired. With new coach Mike Woodson came three new starters -- forward Miller Kopp, guard Parker Stewart and point guard Xavier Johnson, who had 16 points but turned the ball over six times in the OSU loss.
“X is down on himself right now and a lot of guys on our team are right now,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I’m just going to try to pick them up because I’ve been through this situation, and I’m going to try to everything in our power to help us win.”
Jackson-Davis is coming off a game in which he went 3-of-9 from the field and 7-of-13 from the foul line, scoring 13 points in the OSU loss. During IU’s five-game losing streak, Jackson-Davis had shot better than 50% from the field just once, when he scored 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Wisconsin.
Though the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis has expanded his game somewhat by finishing better with his right hand, he still hasn’t displayed an ability to shoot from the perimeter.
“Really, it’s just what Coach Woodson wants me to do,” Jackson-Davis said. “Right now, he wants me to be a back-to-basket player for us. Obviously, I feel like I can do more, but at the same time if he thinks that’s going to help us win, then I’m going to do that for him because that’s what matters.
“Honestly, I feel like I’ve been drawing a lot of doubles and we’re getting good shots. We’ve just got to start making them, and I believe in our guys and I believe we’re going to start making them.”
Maryland (13-14, 5-11) has won two straight. IU’s last win came at Maryland on Jan. 30 behind a stout defensive effort. The Hoosiers held the Terrapins to just 28.6% shooting from the floor and 22.2% shooting from 3-point range in the 68-55 win.
“Maryland, they’ve been playing really well lately,” Jackson-Davis said. “They are coming in here, and we’ve just got to take it to them, honestly. There’s just no other way to put it. So it’s time to get the bad taste out of our mouth because we’re really tired of losing.”
FREE THROWS
• The tip time for IU’s regular season finale at No. 4 Purdue has been set for 2 p.m. on March 5, and the game will air on ESPN.
• IU will wear “Honoring Black Excellence” custom uniforms issued by Adidas for Thursday night’s game against Maryland. The white uniforms will have two distinctive elements, a side stripe flower design and an HBE patch.
“It’s really cool,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think it symbolizes something that the world just needs to see, honestly. Black history month to me is very important, and just the strides that we’ve made throughout society in just the last century has been huge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.