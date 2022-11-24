When it comes to Indiana men's basketball and the 3-point shot, the relationship between the two could be characterized as being in the friend zone.
So far, No. 11 Indiana hasn't had to fall in love with the 3-point shot or even acknowledge it needs it as part of its life.
In four of the five wins Indiana has piled up, the Hoosiers have had a significant size and/or skill advantage against their opponents. They will again when Jackson State visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 12:30 p.m. Friday to finish off the three-game Hoosier Classic.
Only in last Friday's 81-79 win at Xavier was Indiana challenged physically, but even then -- thanks to the excellence of Trayce Jackson-Davis and his 30 points -- the Hoosiers still only had to attempt 12 3-point shots.
Eventually, though, Indiana will no longer be able to afford to keep the 3-point shot in the friend zone. An opponent will come along to force the Hoosiers to fall in love with the perimeter.
Will it be a compatible relationship? Wednesday's game against Little Rock offered two sides of a different coin.
Indiana struggled in the first half, making just 1-of-7 from long range before halftime. After the break, however, the Hoosiers were 5-of-10.
"Last year, guys, we were one of the top teams in the country in getting wide-open 3s, and we just didn't make them. We're going to get our fair share of looks. We've just got to knock them down," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Part of knocking them down Wednesday was point guard Xavier Johnson doing a good job of finding shooters -- both in transition and in drawing defenders off of his dribble-penetration.
Johnson assisted on three of Indiana's five second-half 3-point makes, and he made one of the 3-pointers himself.
The rub for Indiana is it really hasn't had to shoot many 3s, so it's hard to know to what extent the perimeter can be relied upon. Indiana's 17 3-point attempts per contest puts it squarely near the bottom of Division I.
Despite that, the underlying numbers aren't discouraging. Indiana has converted 36.4% from long range, which puts the Hoosiers in the top third of the teams in the nation.
Also, Indiana's most recognized 3-point shooter, Miller Kopp, has been far more accurate. The senior has made 52.1% of his shots. Kopp made 36.7% in 2022.
"Miller was on the back end of it, where in transition he was wide open for a lot of 3s, and he made some tonight, which is huge for our team," Woodson said.
Woodson was asked if he's worried the Hoosiers won't have the 3-point shot in their quiver when they need it.
"Every college coach worries about making 3s when they've got shots. My thing is if we've got good shots and we're taking good shots, I feel good about them going in," Woodson said.
"You've got to make them against teams that you think we should beat, and you've got to make them against teams that are on the borderline teams, teams that match up well with us like North Carolina and some of the top teams. Yeah, I would hope we will make them. But only time will tell."
In Jackson State, Indiana (5-0) faces a team that knows the road all too well.
The Tigers, Indiana's second opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season, have not yet played a home game. In fact, Jackson State (0-4) won't play on its home floor until Jan. 7.
Jackson State's 14-road game odyessy takes it to seven different states, although one of the games is close to home -- a neutral court contest in Jackson, Mississippi, against Mississippi State.
Jackson State played Michigan tough Wednesday in a 78-68 loss. The Tigers matched the Wolverines with a 41-41 second half, taking a peak deficit of 21 down to six late in the contest.
Though it is winless, Jackson State has not lost by more than 10 to any of its opponents. Guard Gabe Watson, who scored 14 in Jackson State's 70-35 loss to Indiana during the 2021-22 season, is back, and he scored 19 against Michigan. Guard Ken Evans (16.5) leads the Tigers in scoring.
It is possible Jackson-Davis might sit again Friday after being held out of Wednesday's game for precautionary reasons, though Woodson indicated Jackson-Davis could return.
Indiana plays No. 1 North Carolina next Wednesday and will want all hands on deck.