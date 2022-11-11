BLOOMINGTON – For my first column on the Indiana men’s basketball beat, I suppose I should thank Indiana coach Mike Woodson for putting the first topic right on a tee.
During his media availability prior to Thursday’s game against Bethune-Cookman, Woodson spoke about the likelihood the Indiana-Kentucky series, dormant for over a decade now, will be back on the schedule in the near future.
Very few things make Hoosiers’ fans ears prick up quite like the IU-Kentucky game. Forget about absence making the heart grow fonder, Hoosiers fans were pining for the rivalry to return almost from the minute it stopped after the 2011-12 season.
Before I go on, my default position on the Indiana-Kentucky series is they ought to play. That’s always been true, but even more so now that conference realignment is tearing apart geographical rivalries once held sacred. We need more border wars in college sports.
I’ve lived in both states, including in the arguable epicenter of the rivalry in Louisville. The hatred cuts both ways, but especially among Indiana fans in the southern extreme of the state, who are, in their eyes, bombarded by UK and Louisville coverage 24-7 at the expense of cream-and-crimson coverage.
Other reasons to play? All straight from the Department of Duh. The games are a blast. I’ve been to and covered several. The teams are rarely going to hurt one another in terms of strength of schedule. There’s real history between the two. It’s attractive to TV partners. What more could you want?
Having said that, for so many years, personally detached from the day-to-day of Indiana basketball, when IU-Kentucky would come up, I looked on it all with a bit of bemusement.
As a neutral observer, it seemed Indiana fans were a bit more caught up in the demise of the series than ‘Cats fans were.
From some corners of Hoosier Nation, there was and is a sort of "They broke up with us?" air to it all. Indiana fans love to hate UK, and they very likely detest the very notion Kentucky has created a void in their hell’s heart that wants so badly to stab at thee.
Cognizant of it or not, some segments of the Indiana fan base can seem a bit too eager to get back together to yell at the ex. Or too angry the break-up took place at all, even as the passage of time should have eroded hurt feelings.
That vibe has left me skeptical from outside the bubble. The conclusion I would always come to is Indiana might want Kentucky, but Indiana doesn’t need Kentucky.
I want the series back -- we all do -- but only on equitable terms. It has to be a negotiation, not a no-strings-attached reunion fling.
If Indiana wants games to take place at Assembly Hall and Kentucky doesn’t agree? Walk away.
Indiana basketball is not validated or invalidated by Kentucky being on the schedule.
I’m sure, deep down, most Hoosiers (and Wildcats) fans feel the same way. And, it appears, so do Woodson and Calipari, as the “agreement in principle” to play, without any detail of when or where, continues to create smoke.
It seems we’ll soon have the fire we want. Which is great … so long as it’s a partnership of equals. No matter how the hate strings might tug, anything short of that standard isn’t worth it.