BLOOMINGTON – I don’t want to bore you with my personal saga, but after a season of commuting from Terre Haute, I finally took up permanent residence in Bloomington earlier this month.
The move occurred during Easter weekend, and I took a week of vacation after that. I needed it to recharge my batteries and, um, unpack? Still working on that. I see moving boxes in my sleep.
I told my editors, though I was on vacation, I would break off and cover any breaking news regarding my beat since I wasn’t going anywhere.
The thought in the back of my head was Indiana had multiple transfer-portal targets in the pipeline. At least three targets seemed to be imminent adds. I figured my vacation would get interrupted a few times by the addition of new Hoosiers.
Well, it happened once. On my first day of vacation, former Oregon center Kel’El Ware announced his intent to transfer to Indiana. The deluge of new Hoosiers I anticipated was on.
Or so it seemed. Let’s just say my vacation was peaceful from there. Indiana had the good manners to let me have most of my days off in full.
You will likely not take much comfort in that, nor should you. As I write this on Thursday, Ware and former Ball State center Payton Sparks -- who transferred to Indiana in March -- are the only portal additions IU has made.
Worse? Some of the supposedly lead-pipe Indiana targets have not signed on the dotted line as expected. Former Harvard forward Chris Ledlum? He committed to Tennessee. Guard Nick Timberlake? Headed to Kansas. Even some secondary targets are no longer on the board. Former Minnesota swingman Jamison Battle? He’ll don Ohio State scarlet instead of Indiana crimson.
Those are just the biggest names. Others Indiana had even a mild interest in have committed elsewhere. Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan? Unconfirmed reports Thursday suggested he might be going to North Carolina.
Indiana target and VCU guard Jalen DeLoach is still available, but he widened his own net of choices in mid-April, not an encouraging sign if you thought he was Bloomington-bound.
Many of Indiana’s passionate fans have reacted to the transfer portal radio silence in the way you’d expect Indiana’s passionate fans do – with a bit of panic. No news is most definitely not good news when it comes to the portal. If fans see an attractive name linked with their program, they want it done, like, yesterday. Life in the big city.
Partly because it’s new, partly because it’s a new recruiting season, there is hysteria attached to the portal (and recruiting in general). People see one Youtube video of a target and get visions of grandeur in their heads. One good AAU Tournament vaults a player from nobody to four-star stud.
Ever watch a Youtube video that broke down a player’s plusses and minuses? I rest my case.
Most of the time, my job here is to ward off the village mob with cold, hard objective perspective. Hey! It’s a marathon, not a sprint! The portal doesn’t even close until May 11 – and that’s just to declare. Players can sign after that. Relax!
Perspective, right! I’m on it? This is where I’m supposed to give it. Don’t panic, IU fans, everything will be OK!
Only -- I’m kind of wondering what the heck is going on, too? Yes, the portal is a marathon, not a sprint, but even in a marathon, you’ll never be in the lead pack unless you get moving at some point.
Indiana needs shooters. Better still, Indiana needs at least one forward who can stretch the floor. Right now, the 2023-24 Hoosiers to be are really unbalanced, or will be depending on kids to fill in the blanks from the 2022-23 season.
And this is all assuming Xavier Johnson’s injury waiver is approved. He’s on a knife-edge by NCAA minimum standards. If I were a betting man, I’d say he’ll be back. But let’s just say it’s a bet I wouldn’t make in the first place because it isn’t a sure thing.
I’m not about to jump into the silly conspiracy theories that populate Indiana’s message board community, nor the ad-hominem personal shots that come with them. The thing I wonder about is more mundane.
Indiana ranked 352nd among 363 Division I teams in 3-point attempts in 2023. Indiana coach Mike Woodson stressed in March it was a one-year, Trayce Jackson-Davis-related thing to be so paint dominant, but context isn’t a concept that is valued in the portal by 20-something college basketball players on the make.
Are potential shooters being turned off by the Hoosiers’ lack of 3-point volume? Unknowable, but it wouldn’t be surprising.
Are rival coaches competing directly with Indiana for players pointing out the Hoosiers’ low volume 3-point attempts in some old-fashioned negative recruiting? Also unknowable, but (laughs out loud) are you serious?
Maybe I’m as crazy as the message boarders? Perhaps the portal marathon will belch forth some Indiana gems, and everything will be all right.
It doesn’t feel that way right this minute. Nature abhors a vacuum. In the absence of certainty, the vacuum is filled with fear and loathing.
Welcome to Indiana basketball with three scholarships still available and a portal that hasn’t provided the salve fans hoped it might.