Indiana fans, would you like to find some statistical solace and perspective to help you escape from the existential angst the Hoosiers' recent poor play has put you in? Of course you would!
After Indiana's 85-66 loss at Penn State on Wednesday — a sobering defeat that justifiably rates at Defcon-1 on the worry scale — know the Hoosiers are not alone in their Big Ten misery.
Indiana became the fourth conference team that has been ranked this season in the AP Top 25 poll to endure a three-game Big Ten losing streak. Illinois, Iowa and Maryland have gone through similar slumps and were able to begin an emergence afterward.
Does that make you feel better? Um, no? Well, never let it be said I didn't try to light a candle rather than curse the darkness.
These are, indeed, gloomy days for the Hoosiers. From the time of Race Thompson's injury last Thursday at Iowa, Indiana's fortunes have fallen off a cliff. Still, Indiana, statistically, wasn't showing as a poor team. Entering Wednesday's action, Indiana was 19th nationally in points per possession. Surely, this can't just be the basketball version of the bargaining stage, is it? A market correction in Indiana's favor ... it was due.
Or not. After hanging in there for about 15 minutes in the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center, Indiana melted away like butter in a microwave. Penn State embarrassed Indiana by making 18 3-point shots via a 60% conversion rate.
Indiana is being pressed under the stones of preseason expectations. Once a national top 10 team that had seemingly justified its anointed position as Big Ten favorite at 7-0, Indiana has gradually slid from outsider Final Four contender, to a team that couldn't handle it against the top 10 big dogs, to a non-top 25 team, to Big Ten pretender. The next step is not far off as continued losing will drop the Hoosiers from NCAA Tournament consideration.
Let's provide the disclaimer it is a bit unfair to maintain Big Ten favorite status on a team that lost two of its most important starters in Xavier Johnson and Thompson. Fate has given Indiana and its fans a bait-and-switch from November to now in the injury department.
OK, so it's not the same roster, but the Hoosiers on hand still shouldn't be 1-4 in the Big Ten.
All of the talent in the world, however, can't account for fragility. When I watch the Hoosiers, I see a team that's pressing too much, which leads to fundamental mistakes. I see a team that needs success to sustain success, never a great sign. I see a team that is the architect of its own doom via mental errors on both ends of the floor.
In other words? Fragile. Confidence, crisp execution, demeanor, you name it, and Indiana's grasp on all of the above is tenuous.
"We talked about it coming into the game that we have to be mentally sharp as well as play hard. I just think when they get smacked around a bit, we shrink and we can't do that," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the game.
How did Indiana become so fragile? November's play justifiably created the sense Indiana had arrived, but December's Sullen Saturdays (losses to Rutgers, Arizona and Kansas) shook that belief. Tack on major injuries? Early success can be a real burden when it isn't sustained, so mentally, you can see how the free-fall could occur.
Woodson sees the issues but so far hasn't had an answer for it. There's been quite a bit of focus on intangibles when picking over the bones of Indiana's losses. A lot of postgame talk about needing to be tougher and to play harder.
I don't think anyone would disagree, but is Indiana channeling the lessons in the right direction? Confidence is clearly an issue. And when it is, trying to decipher a missive like "play harder" can be taken in the wrong direction.
Witness Indiana's defense — actually, do not literally do that, it was atrocious — Indiana defenders were constantly getting sucked into the lane via Penn State dribble-penetration, leaving Penn State shooters Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy wide open all night long.
Over-helping defensively has been a problem in recent games. Over-helping is over-thinking, a symptom of not playing with confidence. It's no wonder there's a desperation to Indiana's defense.
"Maybe they think that's being aggressive, and I get it," Woodson said on the over-helping, before he dropped a very concerning further observation.
"When you're trying to dig out of a hole, I thought there were a couple of times we did things we never even talk about doing in our scout, our walk-through and our practice. You just shake your head and say, 'Why did you do that?' Those are the things when they add up, they beat you."
Woodson has to consider his approach to this at a fundamental level. Indiana's rotation remains rigid and short. Woodson is dogmatic about playing man-to-man defense, and the offense is unbalanced. He has to assess whether his core beliefs can pull the Hoosiers out of the mire or whether it's pulling them further into an abyss?
It's a hard thing to do, but if the players are forced to soul-search, the coaching staff can't be immune from the same.
In the meantime, players and coaches will be in the eye of a storm that is part-and-parcel with the passion Indiana basketball generates. No fanbase can be harder on their team quite like Hoosiers fans can be, especially when hopes were raised. That doesn't help in the fragility department.
If you put this in the five stages of grief sense, the only way out of this fragile state is to accelerate to acceptance. It's the only way Indiana can mentally reset itself. I haven't sensed Indiana had reached that stage yet. Perhaps the Penn State debacle takes it there?
If so, the Wednesday loss could be a blessing in disguise if it's the catalyst for a wake-up call. One has to hope so because Indiana's fragility risks seeing the season falling to pieces.