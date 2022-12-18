LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sometimes, it’s a little bit too easy to get caught up in basic narratives or storylines.
Fans are guilty of it. We in the media are guilty of it. We all like simple questions with simple answers. Black-and-white is a lot easier than shades of gray.
Coming out of Indiana's 84-62 loss in Kansas, it is easy to focus on Trayce Jackson-Davis. He’s Indiana’s All-American. He’s the reason for much of the optimism Indiana entered the season with.
By no means was Jackson-Davis poor against the Jayhawks. He had nine blocked shots for one thing, a bravado performance that had Kansas coach Bill Self singing his praises postgame. Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring with 13 points. He had six rebounds.
He also took only two shots before he left the game with 10:31 left in the first half. By then, Indiana was down 21-10 and would circle the drain for the remainder of the first half on its way to a disappointing, losing fate.
When you’re Jackson-Davis, an All-American? The questions are coming your way first when things don’t go well.
There was the graphic at the under eight-minute media timeout highlighting his lack of shots. On the ESPN2 broadcast, Dick Vitale surmised Jackson-Davis wasn’t getting enough service from his teammates.
Watching from on high in Allen Fieldhouse myself, I wondered whether Jackson-Davis was looking enough for his shot. I also wondered, in a bigger picture sense, whether this is what he signed up for when he returned to Indiana. And whether the Hoosiers were getting the full benefit of his presence.
There's that easy narrative, right? I had to stop myself in that moment because I knew the minute it rattled around in my head it was way too easy to draw a big conclusion like that.
Jackson-Davis has been great, unstoppable at times, in previous games. What was going on in this one that took him out of the fray?
So, later, I went back and watched every possession up until that 10:31 mark. Here’s a shocking development … it wasn’t just one thing that kept the ball out of his hands.
Indiana had 18 possessions before Jackson-Davis got a blow. Strip out three of them, which were transition possessions off Kansas turnovers, though one of them resulted in Jackson-Davis turning it over himself, so there’s one demerit.
Of the 15 possessions left, Indiana did the right thing on seven of them. That doesn’t mean they scored on all seven of them, but the right play was made. (Indiana scored on three.)
For example, on the first possession of the game, Jackson-Davis caught the ball on the right side, just outside the lane. Kansas always doubled on the catch. When they did, Jackson-Davis kicked it to a wide-open Miller Kopp in the corner. Kopp missed the shot, but it was undeniably the right read.
Jackson-Davis himself made a mistake on two early possessions. He had a lazy pass to Race Thompson for an early turnover and dribbled into a double-team in the lane one possession later for another.
Other Indiana players made mistakes on three more possessions that had little to do with Jackson-Davis one way or another.
That leaves three possessions where you can question whether Indiana did the right thing. They all came in consecutive fashion.
With 13:29 left, the Hoosiers ran a pick-and-roll with Jackson-Davis on the right. The possession resulted in a Thompson miss, but Indiana might have missed Jackson-Davis on his roll.
One possession later, Jackson-Davis floated in the lane and never posted. Is that his fault? Without knowing the play call, it’s impossible to know for sure.
Finally, Trey Galloway definitely missed Jackson-Davis after another pick-and-roll right. He was open at the elbow.
So there wasn’t one overriding thing that stymied the attack. However, there was one pattern that was noticeable.
Note many of the above descriptions have Jackson-Davis going to the right side of the floor. Whether he posted or ran a pick-and-roll, it was almost exclusively on that side. I think I noted one post-up attempt on the left side in the first half.
Now if a film study amateur dope like me can see that, it’s a pretty safe bet the experts have seen it, too … and set their defenses accordingly.
To be fair, Indiana did change its line of attack later. The Hoosiers’ 9-2 run to end the first half was largely fueled on Jalen Hood-Schifino and others seeing Jackson-Davis better on his pick-and-rolls. (Or they tossed riskier passes, your mileage may vary.)
In the second half, when Indiana closed the gap to 10, Jackson-Davis didn’t roll off the picks and Thompson posted up instead. It worked for a bit.
There’s not one thing that stymied Jackson-Davis on Saturday. It's way too simple to put it on him or his teammates.
It’s never that simple. It's part of what makes the Hoosiers’ current rut so frustrating.