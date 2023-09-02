BLOOMINGTON – For quite a while, the Indiana offense defied its numbers.
The Hoosiers were only down seven to No. 3 Ohio State at halftime -- even though the majority of the underlying numbers suggested the Buckeyes should have had the game in hand.
At halftime, Indiana had only 87 yards of total offense to Ohio State’s 172. The Hoosiers converted just two third downs. The passing game produced a paltry 27 yards in the first 30 minutes.
Yet, Indiana hung in there because there was one underlying number that worked in Indiana’s favor – time of possession. Indiana ran the ball just well enough to keep the sticks and the clock moving. As a result, it had the ball nearly as long as the Buckeyes.
With college football adopting NFL-style clock rules in 2023 -- the most notable difference being the clock runs after first downs outside of the final two minutes of the halves -- if you can keep the clock running, you can keep it close.
However, it was all a mirage. Ohio State outdid Indiana in the time of possession game in the third quarter (10:08 in all) against a surprisingly decent bend-don’t-break Indiana defense but one that isn’t so super human it won’t get tired in wilting 90-degree heat.
The Buckeyes pulled away for a 23-3 victory, and instead of hailing the Hoosiers for a clever, if uber-conservative, offensive approach, Indiana fans are left to wonder what kind of offense they will be watching in 2023?
Once Indiana was forced to come out of its shell and try to move the ball with some pace, it wasn’t pretty. The Hoosiers ended up with just 153 yards of total offense with 82 coming via the air, much of it produced after the outcome was no longer in doubt.
The big question coming in was who would be the quarterback? In a mild surprise, Brendan Sorsby emerged as the starter. In a surprise to no one, Tayven Jackson also played, entering the game on the third series.
Neither quarterback consistently produced. And even if you take the Ohio State degree of difficulty out of the equation, the passing game was a non-factor.
Both struggled with accuracy, especially when required to throw down field.
At first, I wondered whether Indiana just had a paucity of choices. That's the worst-case scenario.
However, my instinct is to be forgiving of the quarterbacks because the plan being implemented for them to grow from is not one that infuses me with optimism.
After the game, Indiana coach Tom Allen explained Sorsby was designed from the beginning to be today’s starter. Jackson is designed from the beginning to be Indiana’s starter when Indiana State visits next Friday.
Explanation, please?
“When I said (on Aug. 24) we made our decision, our decision was to play 'em both in the first two games. So Sorsby started this week. Tayven starts next week. The guys know that. They knew that ahead of time,” Allen said.
Allen went on to say non-contact spring ball and fall camp did not allow for a legitimate means of deciding between the two. He said one practice would favor Sorsby, another Jackson.
“We told 'em both they're both going to play,” Allen said. “We didn't have a pitch count. We didn't say when they were going to go in. We just said whoever starts Week 1, the other is going to start Week 2. That's how we set it up.”
I get the rationale, but the bottom line is it's a decision to not make a decision. I’ve never been a fan of letting quarterback battles go into the season. Ambiguity and football do not mix.
For the sake of the quarterbacks and their peace of mind, that’s reason enough to pick one. Let one guy prove himself until he can’t. That can also be a tricky proposition – how long do you stay with a QB? – but naming a starter at least moves you forward with a unified purpose.
What you have instead is murky. Even the quarterbacks hinted as much. Jackson noted not knowing who would play when was “challenging.”
“When your name is called, you do what you do. It’s hard to have that mind-set of not starting the game, but I might go in,” Jackson said.
Sorsby was unambivalent when it came to the ambivalence of the situation.
“I feel like it’s tougher to get into a rhythm. You never know when you’ll go or get pulled out. Hopefully, here soon, one of us makes the jump and go from there,” Sorsby said.
Neither Jackson nor Sorsby broke free from one another Saturday, and Indiana’s offense suffered as result, but does this plan gave them a fair chance?
If one or the other ultimately proves this method helped them develop into the best version of themselves, so much the better.
But I’m not holding my breath.