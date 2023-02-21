Just for fun, I decided to go back and read my preseason story on the Indiana women's basketball team.
Though it was published Nov. 8, only three short months ago, it feels like a lifetime has been lived since then.
It was one of the first stories I wrote on the IU beat for CNHI Sports Indiana. Those were nervous days as I became accustomed to a new job.
I can see some of that in my preseason "five things to watch for" story, but to be fair to myself, the Hoosiers have exceeded expectations to such a degree even the most knowledgeable of women's basketball fans would have been caught off-guard by Indiana's wildly successful 26-1 season.
With one regular season game left for the second-ranked Hoosiers -- a massive game at Iowa on Sunday that will determine whether Indiana shares the Big Ten title with the Hawkeyes or gets the crown to itself -- let's go back to those five things and see how the Hoosiers have done.
CAN IU DO SOME THINGS IT DID WELL JUST A BIT BETTER?
The point was the Hoosiers were "jacks of all trades and masters of none" in 2022. This was based on the fact Indiana wasn't third or better in any Big Ten statistical category in 2022.
Well, I'd say Indiana has wildly succeeded in this department, considering it's a conference-only best in blocked shots and defensively in average field goals allowed, average 3-point field goals allowed, 3-point field goal attempts, free throws made by opponents and in steals.
The Hoosiers are second in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists. These leaps have made while Indiana has played the 10th-best schedule in the country as of Tuesday.
WILL CHEMISTRY BE THE SAME?
The late 2010s/early 2020s Hoosiers were close-knit, but there's been zero sign a slightly different group hasn't been as good or better in the chemistry department.
Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes have played together for a long time and have an almost telepathic awareness of what the other is doing. However, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Parrish and Garzon have fit right in with Indiana's Big 2.
What these Hoosiers have proven is chemistry often flows from the top. Moren has acknowledged after recent games Berger is the player who commands respect in the locker room but also is admired by her teammates, which helps cement that respect. Given her example, chemistry was never going to be a problem.
TRANSFERS TO THE RESCUE
Two of the three high-profile transfers have helped the Hoosiers. Oregon transfer Sydney Parrish (12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds per game) is a multi-tool player who plays with confidence and toughness.
Minnesota transfer Sara Scalia (9.4 points per game) has come on of late, especially with her defense. She's a reliable sixth woman off the bench.
Providence transfer Alyssa Geary (2.2 points per game) injured her ankle in December and wasn't able to establish herself in the regular rotation, but Indiana mostly struck a rich vein with its transfers.
BERGER-HOLMES AXIS
I wrote the following in November, "They are a formidable one-two punch that will keep the Hoosiers in Big Ten contention."
Understatement, much? This pair is remarkable, even if the duo was broken up for a month-plus after Berger suffered a knee injury in November.
Holmes is a legitimate candidate for National Player of the Year. Holmes has converted an amazing 69.2% of her shots for a 22.6-point scoring average. She's also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, but what's really valuable about Holmes is the confidence she exudes on the floor. Her array of post moves is a scary prospect for defenders.
Berger has sacrificed her numbers in some respects. She's shooting four fewer shots per game, the main reason her scoring average is down 4 points per game, but she's averaging a career-high 5.8 assists.
Berger is the sorcerer of the Hoosiers. Could she have a more appropriate first name? She glides through defenses with seemingly little effort, and her basketball IQ is at a Mensa level. Her quiet intensity is what's in my mind's eye in terms of what this team is all about.
NAVIGATING A LOADED BIG TEN
What the Hoosiers have done in this department is most impressive of all.
The only slip-up was a Berger-less five-point defeat at Michigan State on Dec. 29. Moren began what she called "the gauntlet" on Jan. 12, a stretch of eight games against ranked teams out of the final 13 on the schedule. Two games against rival Purdue were also part of this stretch.
The road game at Iowa is still to be played, but in the other seven games against ranked Big Ten foes, the Hoosiers are 7-0. The average winning margin of victory in those games is plus-12.7.
Besides the Michigan State loss, the only other two close shaves IU has had was a four-point December win over Illinois and a New Year's Day overtime win over Nebraska. Both games were during Berger's injury absence.
Indiana isn't just winning the Big Ten, it is laying waste to it. The road trip at Iowa on Sunday will be the ultimate test, but why doubt the Hoosiers? They've had straight A's to this point.
It seems quaint, in hindsight, there were any questions at all about the Hoosiers. I would love to claim I chickened out on setting the table for Final Four aspirations back in November, but I'd be lying if I did say that, because I thought it was a bridge too far.
Indiana's accomplishments since then have demonstrated there are no barricades in its way.
Now the questions have changed. Final Four? National championship? They've earned to pose those queries. The Hoosiers are good enough to answer them in the affirmative, too.