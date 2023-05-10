BLOOMINGTON -- It’s May. Time for racing in Indiana. But before we get to that, Mackenzie Mgbako Fever has swept Hoosier Nation like a 33-car field blazing around the first turn on the first lap of the Indianapolis 500.
The 6-foot-8 forward from New Jersey with a shooting touch that makes coaches and fans alike salivate is far and away the best available player left for any men's college basketball program to pursue.
On Tuesday, it was announced Indiana is one of two finalists for Mgbako, along with Kansas. On Wednesday, Andrew Slater of Cerebro Sports -- aka the Mgbako Whisperer -- reported Mgbako will make his decision Friday.
With that in mind, and with a column assigned, I charged into the day with one thing on my mind to write about, what would I do if I were Mackenzie Mgbako?
It seems like a decent premise for a column, but it requires, ahem, a healthy bit of suspension of reality, not the least of which is the notion an 18-year-old with the world as his oyster can have his mind read by a middle-aged columnist who is a barely an oyster in any world on his best day.
There’s no point in trying to be logical about the exercise -- or Mgbako Fever itself. Just give yourself to the frenzy.
Such as Indiana fans trying their damnedest to win the social media meme battle. Included are multiple examples of Squidward from “SpongeBob SquarePants” intensely pointing into the middle distance with an “Indiana Hoosier” caption attached.
I’m not knocking it. Apart from the cream-and-crimson enthusiasm being a lot of fun, who knows? Maybe Mgbako himself loves the love? Maybe the NIL war chests, the traditions of both schools, the persuasiveness of Mike Woodson and Bill Self will give way to which school fills Mgbako’s heart with the most joy?
As a lover of absurdity, nothing would please me more than if Mgbako committed to Indiana and included the following in his social media declaration.
“With that being said (a phrase required by law in all recruiting-related social media posts), I’m headed to Indiana. Those Squidward memes were lit.”
When your hopes are up, there's a lot of smoke Indiana fans are thinking might be fire. Since Mgbako asked and received his release from his commitment to Duke in March, it was assumed Louisville was a favorite, given Mgbako is close with Nolan Smith, one of the Cardinals' assistants.
So when Mgbako canceled a planned visit to Louisville scheduled for this weekend, just after he made his scheduled visit to Indiana during the always lively graduation weekend, a lot of fans hope 2+2=4 and Mgabko is Bloomington-bound.
We’ll see. Maybe Woodson worked his magic and that is indeed the case? Though even if he didn’t, the 360-degree photo shoot in the locker room was pretty boss anyway.
The truth is while Indiana needs Mgbako a lot more than Kansas does, that doesn’t mean Mgbako needs Indiana to the same degree. This is a tough battle Indiana finds itself in.
For once, Indiana can only claim a draw in the tradition department. Five banners are usually the trump card, but Kansas has four, and two of them have a “20--” indicating the year the title was won. Recency>history almost every time when it comes to recruits.
The rationale many Indiana fans are clinging to is Mgabko would have a much more prominent role at Indiana than he would at Kansas.
This faith is rooted in the idea part of the reason Mgbako backed out of playing at Duke was because the return of several Blue Devils meant his playing time would theoretically not be as abundant.
The line of thinking suggests if Mgbako is consistent in his reasoning, why would he go to a deeper Kansas team rather than be a starter and possible focal point in Indiana candy stripes?
He can be a bigger Jalen Hood-Schifino, who thrived in his one-and-done season under Woodson's watchful eye and is now projected as a mid first-round NBA Draft choice.
Maybe that will hold true, but I’d be real cautious about the intentions of young adults. When I was that age, I said I’d never own a cell phone or a jazz album. Shoot me a text on my iPhone to come over and listen to my copy of “In A Silent Way” if you want to know how fleeting the intentions of youth can be.
Honestly, even I thought the opportunity Indiana can give Mgbako was its biggest advantage. I told myself when I came up with the premise of this column Woodson’s best recruiting pitch would be, “You can be a guy there, but you can be the guy here.”
Problem is I’m not sure that’s true. Kansas added shooter Nick Timberlake from Towson, a player Indiana also coveted, but the Jayhawks need a shooter in Mgbako’s mold almost as much as Indiana does given KU lost Gradey Dick to the NBA Draft.
So how does Indiana get this one over the line? A healthy NIL deal wouldn’t hurt, though if Mgbako has named Indiana along with Kansas as a finalist, you have to believe the NIL money piles are at least somewhat close.
At the end of the day, I suppose it’s about what Mgbako values most.
Woodson can still work the “a guy there, the guy here” salesmanship but add to it if Mgbako realizes his potential as an Indiana player and returns the Hoosiers to the glory days every Indiana fan wants, he can be a much bigger legend as a Hoosier than he ever could be as the next guy in an assembly line at Kansas.
We all know what the player who is most instrumental in returning Indiana to a Final Four or a sixth national championship would mean not only to Indiana fans but to college basketball in general. He’d be an instant icon in a way a player can't be at a program that won a recent national title like Kansas has.
I can’t pretend to know if that matters to Mgbako, but it’s a sell job that would be attractive on me. On Friday, we’ll find if Mgbako wants to be a dude or that dude at Indiana.