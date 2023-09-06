TERRE HAUTE -- When I went back to Indiana State to talk to ISU football coach Curt Mallory in person, I had a pretty good idea of how it would go given I covered Mallory as the Sycamores beat writer through the 2022 season.
I would ask the inevitable question about the Mallory family connection to Indiana football. Curt would be respectful in his answer but deflect attention away from himself.
“It’ll be a lot of memories. A lot of great memories. My mom will be at the game, my sister will be back, a lot of friends, so that’s neat,” said an on-brand Mallory. “But I want to stay in the moment, block that out and focus on the game as best I can. I want to keep the focus on this game and these players. That’s how I was raised. That’s how my dad was.”
It was verbatim what I anticipated I’d hear. Knowing that, I wasn’t just going to just settle for those words when it came to the topic of family tradition and his dad, Bill Mallory, unquestionably the most accomplished coach in Indiana’s history.
As I found out, Curt didn’t want to leave it at that, either.
This isn’t Curt’s first rodeo in returning to Bloomington. He has gone back to Indiana’s Memorial Stadium multiple times as an opposing assistant coach after his dad was let go after the 1996 season. He worked at Indiana under Gerry DiNardo as secondary coach from 2002-04.
One would have to be blind, however, to pretend this isn’t different. Mallory is coming back as a head coach to the place where his father is an icon and deservedly revered.
Bill led Indiana to six bowl games, more than the Hoosiers participated in before or since. His 69 wins are the best in program history. The Hoosiers nearly won the Big Ten in 1987.
Most of all, there was a pride and respect associated with Indiana football under Mallory that has not been replicated since. The whole Mallory family shares in that pride. It's a part of them, too.
“I was in eighth grade (when Bill was hired). I ran around there. I grew up there. I worked out there with Bill Montgomery (Indiana’s strength coach). That’s who I lifted with every day. I was at every practice I could,” Curt said.
Loyalty is a trait respected above all when it comes to the Mallory family. Bill rarely changed his staff, and Curt has taken the same approach at Indiana State. If a team is a family, then the actions of the head coach have to reflect that.
Honoring his father means being loyal to his principles when he steps onto the field Friday to carry on the family tradition.
“My dad never stopped loving Indiana. The biggest lesson I learned from my dad was it’s about the players and program. It’s not about you,” Curt said.
For Curt, this lesson was learned in the wake of Bill’s dismissal in 1996. In his deeds, Bill would not allow for bitterness. Not even in the emotion of the moment.
“Myself, my brothers, my sister, you’re bitter, but he wouldn’t have that,” Curt noted. “I still keep a letter he sent out when he got let go. He sent it to all of the alumni and former players that you need to back this coach and program.
“It wasn’t just Cam Cameron (Bill’s successor). It was the next coach and the next coach. He never wavered from that.”
Bill wasn’t shy about expressing his loyalty to Indiana, either.
“If you tried to say something bad about a coach that was coaching there or the program, he wouldn’t have it. He didn’t want to listen to that. He’d snap back at you. I don’t know how many times he’d tell a former player to support this team and support this coach. I never, ever heard him say a bad thing about the program or coach,” Curt said.
Curt admitted he was hesitant to return to Indiana as an assistant in 2002 because of his feelings about his dad’s departure, but his father’s pride carried the day.
“I went back to Indiana because of how much my dad loved Indiana and how much he wanted to see me go back and coach there,” Curt said. “I got let go. My brother (Doug, twice on Indiana’s staff) got let go, but my dad never, ever changed his tune about the football program and the coach.
“Maybe he didn’t agree with it, but he never wavered from how he felt about the love for that program.”
Bill died in 2018, after Curt’s first season as head coach at Indiana State. A win for the Sycamores on Friday would be a monumental accomplishment for a FCS program that has never beaten a Big Ten team.
It would resonate a great deal for Curt, too, but in the custom of his father, it’s doubtful he would make such an upset about himself.
To do so would go against family tradition in the place where that legacy matters most.