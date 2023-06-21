BLOOMINGTON – NBA Draft week, it’s the time of the season for anticipation, speculation and, for the players involved, validation of life lived through basketball.
If you’re not into the speculative portion of the NBA Draft media cycle, we are smack dab in the middle of it right now. The days leading up to the draft can be a bit of a slog.
Mock drafts, the scourge of those of us who cringe at the prominence of the speculative portion of the NBA Draft episode, run rampant.
Hey, I’m not slinging cynicism from an ivory tower, and I’m not immune, either. I read them, too, even as I snicker at the amusing dance mock drafters play by trying to form a consensus while not trying to form too much of a consensus to set themselves apart.
One part of the NBA Draft circus that isn’t speculative is the part Indiana will play Thursday when names are called and players head to their respective teams.
For the first time since 2017, the Hoosiers are almost certain to have two names called on draft night: Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
As ever, Indiana fans will have to get used to their favorites being assessed differently than the way they saw them in cream and crimson.
Big guards are in vogue in the NBA, which is why Hood-Schifino is expected to be taken earlier (late lottery to mid-first round) than Jackson-Davis (late first or early second round), even though Jackson-Davis had more impact on the Hoosiers over the course of his career and in 2023, too.
As for those assessments, they’re everywhere during draft week. If you so desire it, you can find every last bit of minutiae on the physical attributes of a player and the finest detail in terms of skill sets or lack thereof. No stone is unturned in scrutinizing the players, down to the last measureable characteristic.
One thing you don’t read as much of is what the players are like as teammates and how they carry themselves off the floor. Draft combines measure players down to the last femtometer, but they only give a scant idea of what’s going on between the ears.
The teams assess those attributes privately when the players visit for workouts, but mock drafts and draft top 50s don’t have as much to go on when it comes to matters that can’t be measured.
That’s where those of us who observed the past come in -- not that we have all of the answers. Our exposure to the players isn’t a perfect picture, but a snapshot is better than nothing.
Let’s start with Hood-Schifino.
The one word that enters my mind when I think of Hood-Schifino is unflappable. His demeanor as a freshman was extremely impressive. Not once did I ever sense he lacked confidence in himself or the team, no matter how the Hoosiers were performing. He was a starter from Day 1, and he carried himself like one.
He was born to rise to the occasion, and he often did. Even when he didn’t -- he did have some horrendous shooting nights in an Indiana uniform -- what you like is he never shrunk from the moment.
He has that good kind of amnesia -- the lack of recall that can prevent a player from stepping up when they’ve had a bad day.
I think back to Indiana’s 71-68 home win over Illinois on Feb. 18. Hood-Schifino was having a bad day. Entering the final 1:28, he was 5-of-16 from the field and had five turnovers, including a bad one at that 1:28 mark that gave the Fighting Illini a two-point lead.
However, 11 seconds later he hit a mid-ranger to tie the game. With 30 seconds left, he used his athleticism to draw a foul to put Indiana ahead at the line. Late in the game, trapped on the sideline as Illinois pressed to force a turnover, he tossed a lob to Galloway who found Jackson-Davis for a dunk to put Indiana up three, a lead it kept.
When his time came, he was up for the challenge -- a trait that will serve him very well at the next level.
As for Jackson-Davis, I didn’t witness the majority of his progression to become one of the elite big men in college basketball but witnessing the finished college product told plenty of tales.
Obviously, it took great internal drive to transform Jackson-Davis into the deadly scorer he was in the lane. He became an elite shot-blocker and post passer. Do not forget it was Jackson-Davis (4 assists per game) who was the more prolific dime-distributor than Hood-Schifino (3.7).
Jackson-Davis improved his own game with impressive tenacity, but he also tackled his role as team leader with impressive vigor.
He was the team spokesman. He took responsibility for team-related deficiencies that may or may not have been his fault. He defended teammates but also publicly highlighted expectations for them. He was out there during good times and bad. There was not a single time he shrunk from the mantle of leadership. It was impressive.
Jackson-Davis won’t likely be thrust into that role in the NBA, but it still matters because embracing a role that was thrust upon him by experience and by merit suggests Jackson-Davis will similarly accept whatever role he is given at the next level.
Similarly, his commitment to improvement will be necessary. Jackson-Davis is somewhat of a victim of the NBA’s trend against traditional centers. Though Jackson-Davis has the kind of athletic traits NBA teams want from their bigs, he never got a chance to prove some of his abilities at the college level.
Jackson-Davis will have to work on his shooting. He’ll have to work on his mobility to be able to switch on to quicker, smaller players. He did some of that at Indiana, but he’ll be asked to do it more in the pros.
Jackson-Davis’s willingness to grow his game at Indiana is evidence he can do the same in the NBA.
Sometimes it seems what we saw in college is almost foreign to what we’ll see at the next level, given that the NBA values different things, but both Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis more than demonstrated their worthiness in an Indiana uniform, both on and off the court.
Wherever they’re fated to go on NBA Draft night, there was nothing here in Bloomington to suggest their new team is going to have any regrets.