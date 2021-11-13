BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s moribund 2021 football season hit another low point Saturday.
A Rutgers team that lost by 49 points the week before to Wisconsin came into Memorial Stadium on a gloomy day and thoroughly dismantled the Hoosiers, taking advantage of six Indiana turnovers to win 38-3.
“Nothing positive to say,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “Very disappointing, frustrating, that performance from our team. Very upset about it, just have to evaluate it and continue to press on.”
Tensions flared during the second half as tight end Peyton Hendershot and safety Devon Matthews had to be separated on the sideline by coaches after a verbal altercation.
“Two highly competitive guys and they both want to win,” Allen said. “Very frustrated. They got at each other, and I was right there with them, and they made it right, together, between the two of them … I don’t see it as being an issue.”
IU (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten), which began the year ranked 17th in the AP poll, is in danger of finishing 2021 without a conference win. The Hoosiers will likely be underdogs in their final two games, home against Minnesota next Saturday and at rival Purdue on Nov. 27.
From the opening snap, IU put forth an inept performance. On the first play, IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley botched the exchange with running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, a fumble which Rutgers recovered. Four plays later, Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco scored on an 8-yard run, giving Rutgers an early 7-0 lead.
“You fumble on the first play, you set a tone that’s very hard to snap out of,” Allen said.
Jack Tuttle entered the game at quarterback after IU’s second offensive series but fared no better. Tuttle threw two interceptions, injuring his leg after the second pick in the second quarter and leaving the game.
“The thought was to be able to play both quarterbacks for sure and see how the game was flowing and gauge the rest of it from there,” Allen said. “But, obviously, Jack ended up getting injured.”
McCulley wound up 7-of-20 for 98 yards and two lost fumbles in his third career start.
“I just need to complete more balls and throw better passes, put our team in position to make plays,” McCulley said. “I feel like I didn’t do that.”
Rutgers went up 14-0 later in the first quarter after a nine-play, 70-yard TD drive, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Pacheco. The Scarlet Knights then took advantage of good field position off a Tuttle interception, going up 17-0 early in the second quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Ambrosio Valentino.
Indiana got on the scoreboard late in the first half. After McCulley connected with receiver Ty Fryfogle on a 46-yard pass, Charles Campbell, who missed earlier in the game from 38 yards, connected on a 47-yard field goal to cut the Rutgers lead to 17-3 at halftime.
But any chances of an Indiana comeback were foiled when, after Indiana’s defense got a stop to start the third quarter, Fryfogle muffed a punt Rutgers recovered at the 10-yard line. On the next play, Rutgers running back Aaron Young scored on a 10-yard run, extending the lead for the Scarlet Knights to 24-3.
From there, Rutgers (5-5, 2-5) poured it on, scoring two more second-half touchdowns to move within a game of bowl eligibility.
Indiana entered the game short-handed, as linebacker Cam Jones missed the game with an illness. Running back Stephen Carr was out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Tiawan Mullen missed another game with a foot injury. Reese Taylor returned from a leg injury for his first game since Oct. 2 against Penn State and started at cornerback.
“We have to stick together,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “We can’t worry about who is injured or who is playing or who is sick. We’ve got to learn that the 11 guys that are on the field at that time, those are the guys who have got to play and perform for this team, and today all three phases didn’t do that.”
In addition to the six turnovers, Indiana’s offense went 1-of-14 on third-down conversions and failed to score a touchdown for the third time in 10 games this season.
“The lack of high-level quarterback play has not been to what I want or expect,” Allen said. “You’ve got to evaluate up front as well because it starts up front. Obviously, to this point, we’re not scoring points, so it’s not even close to what we want.”
