BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior quarterback Jack Tuttle is entering this spring healthy, with something to prove.
“I would say I have a giant chip on my shoulder,” Tuttle said. “I’m not happy. I’m motivated, big chip oy shoulder, every day is a grind and an absolute push to be the best we want to be.”
Tuttle will be part of a crowded IU quarterback competition that likely will stretch into the fall. He appeared in six games for IU last year, starting two and passing for 423 yards with two TDs and five interceptions. A foot injury sidelined him early in an Oct. 23 game against Penn State, which he re-aggravated in a Nov. 13 game against Rutgers, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.
“The body is doing good,” Tuttle said. “Was a little beat up last year, recovered really well, things have been going great in treatment and very excited for this upcoming year.”
Tuttle will be pushed by the arrival of Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak, who passed 5,084 yards with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 66.4 completion percentage in 20 starts (24 games) with the Tigers from 2019-21.
Bazelak said his main goal this spring is to get a grasp of the offense under new IU offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
“Get in the film room,” Bazelak. “Watch practice over and over. Get with Coach Bell, starting to see how he coaches, things he likes."
There will be more competition for snaps, with sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams back after sitting out last season with a torn ACL and Donaven McCulley going through his first spring drills after starting four games as a true freshman last season. Walk-on Grant Gremel, who started IU’s last game against Purdue last season, also is back.
“A guy like Dexter, it's been so long since we've seen him out there playing,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "He definitely has talent and (is a) great, great young man, has worked extremely hard to come back from his knee injury. So it was great to see him out there working and training and doing things.”
HEARD LEAVING FOR UCF
Allen confirmed Thursday wide receivers coach Grant Heard has left to take over the same position at Central Florida. Heard coached at IU from 2017-22, helping develop former wide receiver Ty Fryfogle into the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2020.
“Would like to thank Grant Heard for his time here and appreciate all he's given to our football program and wish him well,” Allen said.
Allen said he would like to fill the wide receiving coaching position by the third week of March, when IU players return from spring break after the first week of spring drills.
“The timing obviously is tough.” Allen said. “It's not what you would want for sure, but at the same time I think that window gives us a chance to be able to get some things squared away this weekend and then move forward. But, yeah, obviously have a short list of guys you're focused on and feel good about that.”
HANDY DIMISSED
Allen said defensive lineman Jaren Handy has been dismissed from the program. Handy, a transfer from Auburn, had 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry last season.
“Just a series of just disciplinary issues that we had to deal with and dealt with those,” Allen said. “Systematically had some suspensions involved there prior to this that led up to it, and you've got to be able to be willing to do -- I'd say it was more of a collective. It wasn't one thing.”
ETC.
• IU will hold its first spring practice Saturday, with following practices Tuesday and Thursday before the start of spring break, which is from March 11-18.
“We'll have our traditional spring break, which we haven't had here for a couple years in regards to a normal flow and coming back and finishing up our last 12 days after we return from spring break,” Allen said.
• Allen mentioned former California defensive lineman J.T. Tevis as a transfer who has stood out early.
“Really, really smart, tough, hard worker, just one of those guys that does everything you ask him to do,” Allen said.
• Other transfers that have stood out due to work ethic, Allen said, include running back Shaun Shivers (Auburn), running back Josh Henderson (North Carolina), wide receiver Emery Simmons (North Carolina), linebacker Myles Jackson (UCLA), linebacker Jared Casey (Kentucky) and linebacker Bradley Jennings (Miami).
• Players who won’t participate or will be limited for the spring include cornerback Tiawan Mullen, safety Devon Matthews, running back/wide receiver David Ellis, offensive lineman Randy Holtz and linebacker Dasan McCullough.
• As for position switches, Bryant Fitzgerald will see time this spring at free safety while Noah Pierre will work out at the husky spot. Caleb Murphy, who has played on the offensive and defensive line, will focus exclusively on the offensive line this spring.
