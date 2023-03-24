The NCAA transfer portal is wide open for business and a pair of Indiana players have made themselves available to play elsewhere.
Center Logan Duncomb and forward Nathan Childress entered the portal. They made their decisions public Thursday.
Neither played regularly for the Hoosiers in Indiana’s 23-12 season.
Duncomb played in just nine games, seeing his season derailed by illness that resulted in sinus surgery in February. The Cincinnati native played 51 minutes, 17 of which came in a 10-point performance against Elon on Dec. 20.
Duncomb only played in one Big Ten game – a Jan. 14 contest against Wisconsin.
“I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU. Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff and friends who have supported me! Love you all,” said Duncomb on his Twitter feed.
Recruited by former coach Archie Miller out of Cincinnati Moeller, Duncomb -- who averaged 2.9 points in 18 games over two years -- has two years of eligibility left.
Childress, a walk-on from Zionsville, played 17 games over four seasons scoring three career points. Childress took part in Senior Day ceremonies March 5 and has one year of eligibility left.
Entering the transfer portal suggests a player will leave, but a player can pull their name out of the portal without loss of status or eligibility at their current school.
As of Friday, no one else from Indiana had entered the portal, but some other prominent Big Ten names had.
Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist, a prominent reserve for the Scarlet Knights, went into the portal Friday.
Maryland’s 6-foot-6 guard Hakim Hart, who started 35 games for the Terrapins while averaging 11.4 points, went into the portal Thursday.
Minnesota starters Jamison Battle (12.4 points per game) and Ta’Lon Cooper (9.8), both juniors by eligibility, went into the portal earlier in the week. Between them, they started 58 games for the Golden Gophers.
Also in the portal is Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (6.1), who started 27 games for the Hawkeyes.
Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes, Maryland guard Ike Cornish, Penn State guard Caleb Dorsey, Minnesota guard Jaden Henley, Nebraska forward Oleg Kojenets, Rutgers guard Jalen Miller, Iowa center Josh Ogundele and Minnesota center Trayton Thompson are also in the portal.
Illinois guard Skyy Clark already announced his transfer to Louisville.
As of Friday night, 959 names were publicly known to be in the portal.